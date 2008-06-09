Extra GTA IV chapters for Xbox delayed

Rockstar’s magnum opus, Grand Theft Auto IV, will not get the much-hyped Xbox 360 extra downloadable chapters till November at the earliest, possibly slipping into 2009.

Xbox gamers were expecting the first bunch of downloadable GTAIV chapters this coming September, but the game’s publisher, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, has now revealed the content won't be released until the fourth quarter of its fiscal year at the earliest, which means nothing until November and – quite possibly – nothing until early 2009.

Collective shadenfreude

The delay apparently provides “a better balance in Take-Two's release schedule" – which will undoubtedly not appease the eager Xbox GTAIV fans out there.

PlayStation 3 gamers, on the other hand, will no doubt be taking pleasure in the news, as any blow to Microsoft’s gaming exclusives seems to fuel their collective shadenfreude.