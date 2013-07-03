Ubisoft joins the hack pack as emails and passwords are exposed

Ubisoft became the latest video game company to be hacked today, vaguely admitting that one of its websites was exploited to gain unauthorized access to some of its online systems.

While the Watch Dogs publisher didn't go into detail about which of its servers were hacked, it acknowledged that usernames, email addresses, and encrypted passwords were stolen.

The good news is that Ubisoft's account database doesn't include credit card and debit card information, and it doesn't appear its Uplay servers were compromised.

Ubisoft is only the latest in a long line of hacked companies, from Sony and Steam to Facebook and Twitter. The company did note that there is no known link between its breached accounts and hacking incidents at other game firms.

