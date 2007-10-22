Xbox 360 Arcade hits UK on Friday

The long-rumoured but recently confirmed Xbox 360 Arcade console will go on sale in the UK this Friday. It will cost £199, which is more expensive than the Core console which it's replacing.

The Core's price was reduced last month to £179 and so what exactly are you getting for the extra £20? Well quite a lot, as it happens. The Arcade comes sporting a new HDMI port for use with an HD TV, a 256MB memory card and also five Xbox Live Arcade games.

Xbox 360 Arcade hits UK

"As European families gather together this Christmas, it's the perfect time to launch a family orientated Xbox 360 package that plays games, video and music for everyone to enjoy," said Stephen McGill, head of gaming and entertainment for Microsoft UK.

"In addition to offering an incredible all-in-one package for families to get right into the fun, the Xbox 360 Arcade system features the industry leading family settings that allow parents to control what their kids are watching and playing, and we know how important that control is to families around the world."

The bundled games include Pac-Man Championship Edition, Uno, Luxor 2, Boom Boom Rocket and Feeding Frenzy.