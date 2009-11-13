Brits have £1.8bn in unused games

Research by SwapGame.com has suggested that Brits are sitting on a whopping £1.8 million unused computer games.

The poll of 2,000 users came to relatively obvious conclusion that the majority of gamers have a big pile of game gathering dust after being completed or merely shunted aside by newer offerings.

Obviously SwapGame.com has a vested interest in persuading people to use their unused games as a means to get other games – but somewhat alarmingly it seems that the cupboard, or even the bin, are more usual ending places for old titles.

Disposable gaming

The survey found that 10 per cent of people threw games away and more than two thirds (67 per cent) shove old games in a cupboard.

That means that one third of people have £100 of unused games lying round our houses.

"We are all looking for ways to cut costs and it appears that we really should be heading for our cupboards to unlock the value we have in unused games," said Marc Day, SwapGame founder and CEO.

"If you're holding out for the latest titles like Modern Warfare 2 or Assassin's Creed 2, our new trade-in service means the old games you've got stored away can now get you significant discounts on new ones, an ideal way to save money on your Christmas shopping."