A handheld ZX Spectrum is in the works, but you'll have to fund it

Just when you thought that the world had wrung the last dollar out of your gaming sentimentality, Sir Clive Sinclair has involved himself in a funding drive to produce a handheld games console based on his ZX Spectrum.

The Sinclair ZX Spectrum Vega+ will include 1,000 licensed games and a Liquid Crystal Display - following on from the massively hyped and less portable original Vega which arrived last year.

But before you get too excited, be warned that the device is not in production yet, with an Indiegogo campaign launched to raise funds for the first production run.

Handy

Obviously Sinclair, who remains a legendary figure in UK gaming following the widespread success of the ZX81 and Spectrum, believes that there's life in the old dog yet.

Of the Vega+ Sir Clive says: "The present surge of interest in retro products inspired me to plan the Vega+ as a handy games console which can be played anywhere."

The console is being developed by Retro Computers Ltd, with Chris Smith and Rick Dickinson involved.

So if retro gaming is your thing - and we're talking Manic Miner and not blocky Lara Croft era gaming here - then this might well be right up your street.