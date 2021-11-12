Expand your PS5’s storage ahead of Black Friday with this 1TB SSD deal

Early Black Friday deals on PS5-compatible SSDs keep on arriving, like this 30% discount on the 1TB Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD.

The new XPG Gammiz S70 Blade meets the PS5’s SSD requirements , meaning this SSD can be installed into the PS5 SSD expansion slot for extra space to store your games. This is an M.2, NVME, PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drive with read speeds up to 7,400MB per second.

The 1TB Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD originally costs £176.28, but now Amazon has slashed the price by 30% to £123.40 . To get this discounted price you have to tick the ‘apply 30% voucher’ checkbox for the coupon to be applied.

Cheapest Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD deal

Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSD: £176.28 £123.40 at Amazon

The 1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade is a great PS5-compatible SSD that delivers lightning-fast read speeds up to 7,400MB per second. This is also a great SSD for PCs. Upgrade your PS5 storage with this great 30% discount from Amazon.

Many gamers feared PS5-compatible SSDs would be very expensive because the console requires the latest PCIe Gen 4 SSD technology. But, as you can see, you can upgrade your PS5 storage with this 1TB SSD for under £130, an amazing deal that is sure to be popular with PS5 or PC owners, so be quick to pick up this deal!

It’s important to note that SSDs for the PS5 require a heatsink, and these drives do not come with one, so you’ll have to buy them separately. Thankfully, you can buy heatsinks for as low as £10 on Amazon .

