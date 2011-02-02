Crysis 2 minimum requirements for PC surface

The eagerly awaited minimum requirements for Crysis 2 have been published, and the good news is that you won't be needing to sell you car to buy a gaming rig capable of playing it.

The original Crysis came to define the high-end gaming PC – with gamers desperate to get the kind of computer that could play the game at its highest settings.

So, inevitably, all eyes were on the specs for the sequel – which again is aiming to blow our minds with its graphics, but has also been tailored around consoles as well.

Moderate

And the minimum specs are relatively moderate: you'll need an Intel Core 2 Duo 2Ghx processor or AMD Athlon 64 x2 2Ghz or better for your processor, and a minimum of 2GB of RAM.

The game will take up 9GB of your hard drive and the all important graphics requirements are an Nvidia 8800 GT 512MB RAM or better.

You'll also need Windows (XP or higher), so OS X or Linux users (or those people with Windows 2000) may not be engaging in suit-enhanced first person combat.

Of course, to play the game on maximum seconds then you'll need a rig the size of a horse that sounds like a Harrier taking off when you switch it on, and a graphics card the size of the complete Encyclopaedia Britannica – but you knew that right?