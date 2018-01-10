Carphone Warehouse finance boss to quit

Dixons Carphone is looking for a new group finance director after it has announced that Humphrey Singer, the current incumbent, is set to leave the company to become CFO at Marks and Spencer.

Singer, who has been with Dixons Carphone since the company was created from the merger of Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail (and occupied the same role at Dixons before the merger), is set to stay with the company until July this year. Dixons Carphone has already started looking for his successor.

The company’s share price fell following the announcement, standing at 0.39% lower than the previous day’s closing price. However, the company had also been hit by a £400,000 fine by the ICO, the news of which broke at the same time as Singer’s departure was announced.

Healthy position

Sebastian James, CEO, said: 'Humphrey has played a vital role in the Dixons Carphone transformation. His deep understanding of retail, hard work, absolute integrity and good humour have made working with him both a pleasure and a privilege. He leaves the business in a healthy financial position and with leading market positions in every country in which it operates. On behalf of everyone at Dixons Carphone, I thank Humphrey most sincerely for his dedication and commitment to the business and wish him every success in his exciting new role.'