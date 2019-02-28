BT hires 1,600 apprentices ahead of EE 5G launch

BT is recruiting more than 1,600 apprentices and graduates as it rolls out its ultrafast broadband and 5G networks.

The roles will be created in multiple parts of BT’s business, including engineering, customer service, TV production and cybersecurity.

The company is “steadfast” in its belief in apprenticeships, arguing they ensure its workforce is skilled and prepared for future developments. To this end, one in five of the roles will be based at BT’s R&D Labs at Adastral Park in Suffolk.

BT apprentices

Combined with the recent expansion of Openreach’s own recruitment drive for 3,000 apprentice engineers, the BT Group has more than 6,000 learners.

“We’re proud to be a leading employer of apprentices and graduates in the UK, investing in training thousands of people to give them the digital skills they’ll need to prosper,” said Alison Wilcox, HR director at the BT Group.

“Through our apprenticeship and graduate programmes, we are able to attract people from all walks of life, allowing us to bring in new perspectives and develop a highly skilled, committed workforce. I look forward to welcoming the new recruits who are joining BT at such an exciting time.”

Openreach is currently rolling out ultrafast broadband across the UK using a combination of G,Fast, which speeds up copper connections, and fibre to the premise (FTTP). The aim is to reach 10 million homes and businesses by the mid-2020s.

Meanwhile, EE is planning to launch 5G later this year. The new network will be available in the busiest parts of 16 cities with upgrades taking place at 1,500 sites.