Assassin’s Creed Unity is now cheaper than a cup of coffee on Xbox One

Assassin's Creed Unity may be over two years old now, but it's still expensive in the Xbox Store at $29.99 or £23.99 , especially given its rocky launch. But there's now a way to get it much more affordably.

If you buy Unity through CDKeys you'll get it for as little as $1.29 in the US or 99p in the UK.

You'll receive a code you can then enter into the redemption code box in the Xbox One store to download the full game. Then you can enjoy assassinating Templars from Paris to Versailles throughout the French revolution.