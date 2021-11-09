Act fast – this Back 4 Blood PS5 Black Friday deal is more than 50% off

Black Friday 2021 is just over a fortnight away, but we're seeing some interesting PlayStation 5-specific discounts ahead of time. Currently, there's a Back 4 Blood PS5 deal – it's also available for the same price on Xbox Series X – which has been slashed by more than 50%. That's right, you can buy Back 4 Blood right now for £33.85 instead of its usual £69.99 retail price.

Turtle Rocks' spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead has been out for less than a month, but the four-player survival horror title has already received a significant price reduction in some online stores. This particular deal can be snapped up at base.com and, if you're not tempted enough by the offer, let us lay it out for even more: Back 4 Blood has been discounted by a whopping 52%. We bet you're very interested now, right?

We don't know how long this deal will last, so your best bet is to snap it up now. There's every chance that Back 4 Blood may be discounted during Black Friday 2021, which takes place on November 26. But we don't think there will be a better deal than this on the day, so it's worth buying now if you want to play it.

In our Back 4 Blood review, we said it "captures much of what we all loved about Left 4 Dead while updating it with more modern gaming trends that helps keep the content fresh." If you're hoping for a direct sequel to Left 4 Dead 2, though, you may be a bit disappointed.

Back 4 Blood puts you right in the heart of another zombie apocalypse. In this scenario, however, you're fighting the Ridden – humans who have been infected by a parasite known as the "Devil Worm". As one of the few remaining survivors, known as the Cleaners, you're tasked with eradicating their threat and defending your home in Fort Hope in the US.

Back 4 Blood offers you the chance to play as one of eight characters, who have their own strengths, weaknesses, weapon loadouts and upgrades that'll make the battle easier. Oh, and there's a deck-building aspect to the game, too – an intriguing addition for a co-op shooter title.

On November 8, Turtle Rock Studios revealed its roadmap for Back 4 Blood, which revealed that we'll be getting more content later this year and into 2022. That, combined with the game's significant price drop, means that you won't want to miss out on this deal.

