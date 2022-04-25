Overwatch 2 characters: a list of every hero confirmed so far

The gang is getting back together again, and the Overwatch 2 characters are going to have some fresh faces joining the roster.

As Overwatch 2 nears, with the Overwatch 2 PvP beta kicking off this week, we're getting a glimpse at all of the changes Blizzard has planned for the game's heroes. With all the news pouring out in blog posts, trailers, and the developers' Twitter accounts, even Tracer will have a hard time keeping up. That's why we've put together this Overwatch 2 characters guide, so you can keep on top of the hero reworks, visual refreshes, and totally new additions like Sojourn.

We still don't know the Overwatch 2 release date, but that means now is the perfect time to learn to spot your Junkrat from your Reinhardt, even if you’ve been playing for years, every little bit of knowledge helps. Look up your favorite hero, or just find a new main, because what better time than now?

Read on for a complete list of all the Overwatch 2 characters announced so far, a breakdown of who they are, their abilities, and how they'll fit into your squad.

Overwatch 2 characters

Overwatch 2 characters: Tanks

In Overwatch 2 you will only be able to pick one tank per team, making them a particularly important role. These tough fighters lead the charge, go toe to toe with priority targets, and are your team's main protector.

D.Va

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

D.Va was once a professional gamer and streamer, but now she’s a mech pilot and mechanic who fights alongside Overwatch.

Primary weapon (Fusion Cannons): Twin short range cannons.

Twin short range cannons. Passive (Eject!): D.Va ejects from her mech when it’s destroyed.

D.Va ejects from her mech when it’s destroyed. Ability (Defense Matrix): Shoots down incoming projectiles.

Shoots down incoming projectiles. Ability 2 (Boosters): Briefly launches D.Va’s mech forward, letting it fly.

Briefly launches D.Va’s mech forward, letting it fly. Ultimate 1 (Self-Destruct): Ejects D.Va and sets the mech reactor to explode.

Ejects D.Va and sets the mech reactor to explode. Ultimate 2 (Call Mech): If her mech is destroyed, D.Va calls down a replacement.

Doomfist

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A mercenary recently freed from prison and armed with a powerful Hand Cannon gauntlet, Doomfist has launched Talon on a new trajectory to war.

Primary weapon (Hand Cannon): Short-range hand mounted shotgun.

Short-range hand mounted shotgun. Ability (Power Block): Blocks frontal attacks to power up Rocket Punch.

Blocks frontal attacks to power up Rocket Punch. Ability 2 (Rocket Punch): A charge-up punch that knocks back and damages an enemy.

A charge-up punch that knocks back and damages an enemy. Ability 3 (Seismic Slam): Launches Doomfist airborne, landing deals damage and slows.

Launches Doomfist airborne, landing deals damage and slows. Ultimate (Meteor Strike): Doomfist jumps into the sky, smashing down for damage and slows.

Orisa

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

An optimistic omnic created by a genius inventor from Numbani, Orisa exists to protect others and her creator from harm.

Primary weapon (Augmented Fusion Driver): Heat-based shrinking projectiles.

Heat-based shrinking projectiles. Ability (Energy Javelin): Throws a javelin for damage, stun, and knockback.

Throws a javelin for damage, stun, and knockback. Ability 2 (Javelin Spin): Spins a javelin to destroy projectiles, push enemies, and speed up.

Spins a javelin to destroy projectiles, push enemies, and speed up. Ability 3 (Fortify): Grants damage reduction, temp health, and other self buffs.

Grants damage reduction, temp health, and other self buffs. Ultimate (Terra Surge): Pulls in nearby enemies, fortifying Orisa and charging an attack up.

Reinhardt

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The once-retired knight, Reinhardt returned to Overwatch with his power armor and rocket hammer to mix it up with a new generation of threats.

Primary weapon (Rocket Hammer): Deals damage in wide sweeps in melee.

Deals damage in wide sweeps in melee. Ability 1 (Barrier Field): Projects a wide shield that protects from the front.

Projects a wide shield that protects from the front. Ability 2 (Charge): Reinhardt charges forward in a line, grabbing and pinning an enemy.

Reinhardt charges forward in a line, grabbing and pinning an enemy. Ability 3 (Fire Strike): Throws a flaming shot in a line that damages anyone it hits.

Throws a flaming shot in a line that damages anyone it hits. Ultimate (Earthshatter): Knocks down and damages everyone in front of Reinhardt.

Roadhog

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The mostly-silent and totally-ruthless Roadhog is Junkrat’s sidekick and international criminal from the Australian wastelands.

Primary weapon (Scrap Gun): A scrap shotgun that fires short or medium range bursts.

A scrap shotgun that fires short or medium range bursts. Ability 1 (Take a Breather): Heals Roadhog over time and grants damage reduction..

Heals Roadhog over time and grants damage reduction.. Ability 2 (Chain Hook): Throws a hook out, pulling back a single target into close range.

Throws a hook out, pulling back a single target into close range. Ultimate (Whole Hog): Fires constant bursts in a wide spread, damaging and knocking back enemies.

Sigma

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Sigma was once an astrophysicist, but in the wake of a failed experiment and mentally unstable, he’s now being used by Talon for his ability to control gravity.

Primary weapon (Hyperspheres): Bouncing projectiles that explode in an area.

Bouncing projectiles that explode in an area. Ability 1 (Experimental Barrier): Deploys a floating barrier that can be recalled.

Deploys a floating barrier that can be recalled. Ability 2 (Kinetic Grasp): Converts incoming projectiles to shields.

Converts incoming projectiles to shields. Ability 3 (Accretion): Grabs debris and throws it, knocking an enemy down.

Grabs debris and throws it, knocking an enemy down. Ultimate (Gravitic Flux): Sigma takes flight, then targets an area to lift them and slam them down.

Winston

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

As a baby gorilla, Winston was a genetic experiment at the Horizon Lunar Colony, now he’s a genius adult gorilla with a tesla cannon who brought Overwatch back together.

Primary weapon (Tesla Cannon): A short range electricity gun that auto-targets.

A short range electricity gun that auto-targets. Ability 1 (Jump Pack): Winston leaps through the air, damaging enemies on landing.

Winston leaps through the air, damaging enemies on landing. Ability 2 (Barrier Projector): Drops a small device that creates a bubble shield.

Drops a small device that creates a bubble shield. Ultimate (Primal Rage): Winston gets a health and armor boost and can leap faster and knock back with melee attacks.

Wrecking Ball

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Another survivor of the Horizon Lunar Colony and their genetic experiments, Hammond is a hamster and ace mechanic at the controls of a mech he built.

Primary weapon (Quad Cannons): Automatic cannons accurate to medium range.

Automatic cannons accurate to medium range. Ability 1 (Grappling Claw): A grappling hook that lets Wrecking Ball swing and knock back enemies.

A grappling hook that lets Wrecking Ball swing and knock back enemies. Ability 2 (Roll): Transforms Wrecking Ball into a ball that can gain maximum move speed.

Transforms Wrecking Ball into a ball that can gain maximum move speed. Ability 3 (Adaptive Shield): Grants temporary shields, increased per enemy nearby.

Grants temporary shields, increased per enemy nearby. Ability 4 (Piledriver): Slams into the ground, knocking enemies up and damaging them..

Slams into the ground, knocking enemies up and damaging them.. Ultimate (Minefield): Drops a large area of proximity mines that explode if enemies get nearby.

Zarya

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A hero in her home country of Russia and a powerful weightlifter, Zarya distrusts omnics and has united with Overwatch to protect others.

Primary weapon (Particle Cannon): Fires longer range energy balls or a short range beam.

Fires longer range energy balls or a short range beam. Passive Ability (Energy): Energy that decays over time, but increases Particle Cannon damage.

Energy that decays over time, but increases Particle Cannon damage. Ability 1 (Particle Barrier): Zarya shields herself, blocking damage and granting Energy.

Zarya shields herself, blocking damage and granting Energy. Ability 2 (Projected Barrier): Shields an ally, blocking damage and granting Zarya Energy.

Shields an ally, blocking damage and granting Zarya Energy. Ultimate (Graviton Surge): Fires a gravity bomb that pulls in enemies and damages them.

Overwatch 2 characters: Supports

In Overwatch 2, you will be allowed two supports heroes per team. These healers and protectors, provide buffs for allies and debuffs for enemies. While they may not hit hard, their aid can change the course of every encounter.

Ana

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A sniper and founding member of Overwatch, Ana was shot in the eye and thought to be dead, but returned as a medic years later to the surprise of her daughter Pharah.

Primary weapon (Biotic Rifle): A scoped sniper rifle that heals allies and damages enemies.

A scoped sniper rifle that heals allies and damages enemies. Ability 1 (Sleep Dart): Fires a dart from a handgun that puts a single enemy to sleep.

Fires a dart from a handgun that puts a single enemy to sleep. Ability 2 (Biotic Grenade): Throws a grenade that heals allies in the area and damages enemies, plus improving healing or preventing it.

Throws a grenade that heals allies in the area and damages enemies, plus improving healing or preventing it. Ultimate (Nano Boost): Heals and buffs an ally, giving them damage reduction and bonus damage briefly.

Baptiste

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A combat medic and former member of Talon, Baptiste was an orphan who escaped Talon to try to do good in the world.

Primary weapon (Biotic Launcher): A burst fire rifle that can also launch grenades that heal allies.

A burst fire rifle that can also launch grenades that heal allies. Passive Ability (Exo Boots): By crouching, Baptiste can jump higher afterwards.

By crouching, Baptiste can jump higher afterwards. Ability 1 (Regenerative Burst): Heals yourself and nearby allies over time.

Heals yourself and nearby allies over time. Ability 2 (Immortality Field): Drops an attackable device that prevents allies from dying.

Drops an attackable device that prevents allies from dying. Ultimate (Amplification Matrix): Creates a field that doubles the damage and healing of allied projectiles.

Brigitte

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The daughter of Torbjörn and goddaughter of Reinhardt, Brigitte travels with Reinhardt as his personal armorer, maintaining his suit and keeping him ready for battle.

Primary weapon (Rocket Flail): A flail that can strike multiple enemies with each swing.

A flail that can strike multiple enemies with each swing. Passive Ability (Inspire): Hitting enemies with your flail heals nearby allies over time.

Hitting enemies with your flail heals nearby allies over time. Ability 1 (Barrier Shield): Deploys a small shield that absorbs damage from the front.

Deploys a small shield that absorbs damage from the front. Ability 2 (Repair Pack): Throws a pack that heals an ally over a few seconds.

Throws a pack that heals an ally over a few seconds. Ability 3 (Shield Bash): Dashes forward to stun an enemy.

Dashes forward to stun an enemy. Ultimate (Rally): Speeds Brigitte up and provides Armor to herself and all nearby allies for a short time.

Lúcio

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

An international celebrity, musician, and activist, Lúcio became a superstar overnight when he joined the fight against the omnics and Talon with Overwatch.

Primary weapon (Sonic Amplifier): A flail that can strike multiple enemies with each swing .

A flail that can strike multiple enemies with each swing . Passive Ability (Wall Ride): Jump onto walls to ride them briefly and gain a speed boost.

Jump onto walls to ride them briefly and gain a speed boost. Ability 1 (Soundwave): Damages and knocks back nearby enemies in a cone.

Damages and knocks back nearby enemies in a cone. Ability 2 (Crossfade): Switches back and forth between two area of effects: a heal over time and a speed buff.

Switches back and forth between two area of effects: a heal over time and a speed buff. Ability 3 (Amp it Up): Briefly increases the effects of the current buff from Crossfade.

Briefly increases the effects of the current buff from Crossfade. Ultimate (Sound Barrier): Gives Lúcio and nearby allies a massive temporary shield.

Mercy

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Mercy is a brilliant doctor and scientist who pioneered breakthroughs in nonobiology before joining Overwatch to help protect others.

Primary weapon (Caduceus Staff): A dual mode staff that attaches to allies to either heal them or boost their damage.

A dual mode staff that attaches to allies to either heal them or boost their damage. Secondary weapon (Caduceus Pistol): A simple backup pistol.

A simple backup pistol. Passive Ability (Regeneration): Mercy slowly heals over time when not taking damage.

Mercy slowly heals over time when not taking damage. Ability 1 (Angelic Descent): Mercy can slow her fall to a gentle glide.

Mercy can slow her fall to a gentle glide. Ability 2 (Guardian Angel): Leaps towards a targeted ally, even in the air.

Leaps towards a targeted ally, even in the air. Ability 3 (Resurrect): Revives a dead ally at full health.

Revives a dead ally at full health. Ultimate (Valkyrie): A buff that briefly makes Caduceus Staff chain to other nearby allies, allows Mercy to fly, and boosts her move speed and attack speed with her pistol.

Moira

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Moira is a scientist and genetic engineer obsessed with progress at any cost who hates Overwatch for stifling her research and now works with Talon.

Primary weapon (Biotic Grasp): A dual mode weapon that builds energy by locking on and damaging a nearby enemy, or expends energy to heal allies in a cone.

A dual mode weapon that builds energy by locking on and damaging a nearby enemy, or expends energy to heal allies in a cone. Ability 1 (Biotic Orb): A dual mode ability that throws an orb which bounces off walls, and will heal nearby allies in one mode, or damage nearby enemies in the other.

A dual mode ability that throws an orb which bounces off walls, and will heal nearby allies in one mode, or damage nearby enemies in the other. Ability 2 (Fade): Moira goes invincible and invisible for a second, gaining a speed boost.

Moira goes invincible and invisible for a second, gaining a speed boost. Ultimate (Coalescence): A massive long range beam of energy that heals allies, damages enemies, and ignores any barrier abilities.

Zenyatta

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

As an Omnic and a monk, Zenyatta became the mentor of Genji, and travels the world to foster friendship and understanding between humans and Omnics.

Primary weapon (Orb of Destruction): A dual mode weapon that fires throws individual orbs at long range or charges to unleash a volley of them.

A dual mode weapon that fires throws individual orbs at long range or charges to unleash a volley of them. Ability 1 (Orb of Harmony): Sends an orb to heal an ally over time as long as they stay in line of sight.

Sends an orb to heal an ally over time as long as they stay in line of sight. Ability 2 (Orb of Discord): Sends an orb to make an enemy receive increased damage as long as they stay in line of sight.

Sends an orb to make an enemy receive increased damage as long as they stay in line of sight. Ultimate (Transcendence): Zenyatta moves faster and becomes invulnerable, massively healing nearby allies but disabling other abilities for a brief time.

Overwatch 2 characters: Damage

With two per team in Overwatch 2, damage heroes are the largest pool of characters for you to pick from and, as you'd guess from the name, deal out the bulk of the damage in a game – but others provide utility as well.

Ashe

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Once the daughter of wealthy socialites, Ashe is now the leader of the Deadlock Gang and a wildcard in the criminal underworld.

Primary weapon (The Viper): A semi-auto rifle which can be hip fired or scoped for accurate higher damage shots.

A semi-auto rifle which can be hip fired or scoped for accurate higher damage shots. Ability 1 (Dynamite): Ashe throws a bundle of dynamite that explodes for damage and burn after a timer or when shot.

Ashe throws a bundle of dynamite that explodes for damage and burn after a timer or when shot. Ability 2 (Coachgun): A close range shotgun blast that knocks back enemies and knocks Ashe backwards as well.

A close range shotgun blast that knocks back enemies and knocks Ashe backwards as well. Ultimate (B.O.B.): Ashe summons her omnic sidekick, who dashes forward, knocks enemies up, and then fires at nearby enemies.

Bastion

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

An omnic that was once a frontline soldier in the crisis, Bastion was damaged and left in a field, eventually becoming both peaceful and sentient. Eventually, he came to live with Torbjörn.

Primary weapon (Configuration: Recon): A full-auto gun with average accuracy at medium range.

A full-auto gun with average accuracy at medium range. Primary weapon (Configuration: Sentry): A full-auto minigun with devastating short to medium range damage.

A full-auto minigun with devastating short to medium range damage. Passive Ability (Ironclad): Bastion receives less damage while transformed.

Bastion receives less damage while transformed. Ability 1 (Reconfigure): Swaps between Recon and Sentry mode.

Swaps between Recon and Sentry mode. Ability 2 (Self-Repair): Heals from a pool of repair that recharges over time.

Heals from a pool of repair that recharges over time. Ultimate (Configuration: Tank): Transforms Bastion temporarily into a tracked tank that fires explosive shells.

Cassidy

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Once a drifter, Cassidy became an outlaw and joined the Deadlock Gang before being pressed into Overwatch’s covert ops.

Primary weapon (Peacekeeper): A revolver that can be fired single shot or in a short range fan of the hammer.

A revolver that can be fired single shot or in a short range fan of the hammer. Ability 1 (Combat Roll): Dives quickly in the direction of movement, reloading the Peacekeeper.

Dives quickly in the direction of movement, reloading the Peacekeeper. Ability 2 (Flashbang): Throws a stun grenade that stuns enemies where it lands briefly.

Throws a stun grenade that stuns enemies where it lands briefly. Ultimate (Deadeye): Cassidy slows down and aims, marking every enemy he can see. After a brief delay based on their health he lines up a kill shot and can fire at all enemies in sight.

Echo

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A secret project, Echo is an advanced artificial intelligence that can adapt on the fly in combat situations in support of Overwatch.

Primary weapon (Tri-Shot): Fires three shots at once in a triangle pattern.

Fires three shots at once in a triangle pattern. Passive Ability (Glide): Echo can hold jump to slow her vertical fall speed.

Echo can hold jump to slow her vertical fall speed. Ability 1 (Sticky Bombs): Fires a volley of six sticky bombs that explode after a delay.

Fires a volley of six sticky bombs that explode after a delay. Ability 2 (Focusing Beam): Channels a beam that does 4x damage against low health targets.

Channels a beam that does 4x damage against low health targets. Ultimate (Duplicate): Transforms Echo temporarily into a copy of a targeted enemy hero, including their max health and abilities.

Genji

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A heavily augmented cyborg, Genji was once one of two sons of a ninja crime family but became a member of Overwatch after his brother nearly killed him.

Primary weapon (Shuriken): Genji can throw a burst of three shuriken at a single point, or in a wide spread.

Genji can throw a burst of three shuriken at a single point, or in a wide spread. Passive Ability (Cyber-Agility): Genji can climb walls and double jump.

Genji can climb walls and double jump. Ability 1 (Swift Strike): Dashes forward, damaging any enemies hit and resetting on kill.

Dashes forward, damaging any enemies hit and resetting on kill. Ability 2 (Deflect): Reflects all incoming projectiles in the direction aimed.

Reflects all incoming projectiles in the direction aimed. Ultimate (Dragonblade): Genji draws his sword for a short time, gaining a speed buff and a powerful melee attack.

Hanzo

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The elder son of a ninja crime family, Hanzo left after believing he had killed his brother, Genji, and now wanders the world as a mercenary warrior.

Primary weapon (Storm Bow): A charged bow shot that does more damage and gets more distance with charge.

A charged bow shot that does more damage and gets more distance with charge. Passive Ability (Wall Climb): Hanzo can climb walls.

Hanzo can climb walls. Passive Ability (Lunge): Hanzo can double jump.

Hanzo can double jump. Ability 1 (Sonic Arrow): Fires an arrow that uses sonar to reveal nearby enemies to your team after striking.

Fires an arrow that uses sonar to reveal nearby enemies to your team after striking. Ability 2 (Storm Arrows): Reduces the damage of your next five arrows but they fire instantly at max charge.

Reduces the damage of your next five arrows but they fire instantly at max charge. Ultimate (Dragonstrike): Fires an arrow that turns into a spirit dragon, which travels through walls and does massive damage to any targets in the area.

Junkrat

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A criminal and traveling disaster area, Junkrat is an explosive-obsessed junker from the Australian wastelands.

Primary weapon (Frag Launcher): A grenade launcher with bouncing explosive grenades.

A grenade launcher with bouncing explosive grenades. Passive Ability (Total Mayhem): Drops a pile of live grenades when dying.

Drops a pile of live grenades when dying. Ability 1 (Concussion Mine): Throws a mine that can be detonated later for damage and knockback, or to make Junkrat fly.

Throws a mine that can be detonated later for damage and knockback, or to make Junkrat fly. Ability 2 (Steel Trap): A trap that damages and snares an enemy briefly when touched.

A trap that damages and snares an enemy briefly when touched. Ultimate (RIP-Tire): Deploys a remote controlled tire that can climb walls and explode for massive damage.

Mei

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A world-renowned climatologist, Mei was trapped in cryo-stasis for nine years, emerging to rejoin the resurgent Overwatch.

Primary weapon (Endothermic Blaster): Fires a spray of slowing short range ice that can freeze enemies, or a long range icicle that does high damage.

Fires a spray of slowing short range ice that can freeze enemies, or a long range icicle that does high damage. Ability 1 (Cryo-Freeze): Mei surrounds herself with a block of ice, healing herself and becoming invulnerable temporarily.

Mei surrounds herself with a block of ice, healing herself and becoming invulnerable temporarily. Ability 2 (Ice Wall): Creates a massive ice wall that temporarily blocks sight, attacks, and movement.

Creates a massive ice wall that temporarily blocks sight, attacks, and movement. Ultimate (Blizzard): Deploys an area of effect snowstorm that does damage and slows, then freezes.

Pharah

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Having dreamed of joining her mother Ana in Overwatch from a young age, she ended up working for a private security firm and learning how to use her experimental combat suit.

Primary weapon (Rocket Launcher): Fires rockets that do splash damage or higher damage on direct hit.

Fires rockets that do splash damage or higher damage on direct hit. Ability 1 (Hover): Uses a recharging fuel system to hover or fly.

Uses a recharging fuel system to hover or fly. Ability 2 (Jump Jet): Jumps Pharah high into the air in a single burst.

Jumps Pharah high into the air in a single burst. Ability 3 (Concussive Blast): Fires a wrist rocket that knocks back herself and any enemies nearby it.

Fires a wrist rocket that knocks back herself and any enemies nearby it. Ultimate (Barrage): Freezes Pharah in place and unleashes a barrage of rockets at a medium area.

Reaper

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A genetically modified ghost, Reaper was once in charge of Overwatch’s black ops division, but now is Talon’s bogeyman.

Primary weapon (Hellfire Shotguns): Paired short-range shotguns.

Paired short-range shotguns. Passive Ability (The Reaping): Heal based on damage dealt.

Heal based on damage dealt. Ability 1 (Wraith Form): Reaper briefly becomes invulnerable, passes through enemies, and gets a speed boost.

Reaper briefly becomes invulnerable, passes through enemies, and gets a speed boost. Ability 2 (Shadow Step): Teleports to a marked destination after a brief delay.

Teleports to a marked destination after a brief delay. Ultimate (Death Blossom): Does very high damage to all enemies nearby for a few seconds

Soldier 76

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

One of the original leaders of Overwatch, Soldier 76 went underground after the collapse and became a vigilante before returning to its new form.

Primary weapon (Heavy Pulse Rifle): Full-auto rifle effective at most ranges.

Full-auto rifle effective at most ranges. Ability 1 (Helix Rockets): A trio of small rockets that does a large burst of damage

A trio of small rockets that does a large burst of damage Ability 2 (Sprint): Allows a big boost of speed until you take another action.

Allows a big boost of speed until you take another action. Ability 3 (Biotic Field): Drops a device that heals all allies in a small area around it briefly.

Drops a device that heals all allies in a small area around it briefly. Ultimate (Tactical Visor): Automatically targets enemies with your shots so they cannot miss for a brief period.

Sojourn

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

An old Overwatch ally, Sojourn has been cybernetically upgraded and carries around a railgun.

Primary weapon (Railgun): Fires in two modes, a rapid-fire one that generates energy, and a heavy impact single shot that consumes it.

Fires in two modes, a rapid-fire one that generates energy, and a heavy impact single shot that consumes it. Ability 1 (Power Slide): A slide move that can be canceled into a high jump.

A slide move that can be canceled into a high jump. Ability 2 (Disruptor Shot): An area of effect shot that snares enemies and damages them over time.

An area of effect shot that snares enemies and damages them over time. Ultimate (Overclock): Auto-charges the railguns energy for a short duration, and makes charged shots pierce enemies.

Sombra

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A world renowned hacker and orphan, Sombra has her own agenda as she targets powerful people around the world.

Primary weapon (Machine Pistol): A full-auto short range pistol.

A full-auto short range pistol. Passive Ability (Opportunist): Sombra can see low-health enemies through walls.

Sombra can see low-health enemies through walls. Ability 1 (Hack): Allows you to hack enemies to disable abilities and first aid kits to make them useless to enemies.

Allows you to hack enemies to disable abilities and first aid kits to make them useless to enemies. Ability 2 (Stealth): Makes you invisible for a brief period and gives a large speed boost.

Makes you invisible for a brief period and gives a large speed boost. Ability 3 (Translocator): Tosses out a beacon you can instantly return to while it’s active.

Tosses out a beacon you can instantly return to while it’s active. Ultimate (EMP): Destroyed enemy barriers and shields and hacks enemies in a large area.

Symmetra

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A genius engineer and scientist, Symmetra works with cutting edge hard-light technology to create things from light for the Vishkar Corporation.

Primary weapon (Photon Projector): A beam weapon that ramps up damage, or which can fire long range balls of piercing energy.

A beam weapon that ramps up damage, or which can fire long range balls of piercing energy. Passive Ability (Opportunist): Sombra can see low-health enemies through walls.

Sombra can see low-health enemies through walls. Ability 1 (Sentry Turret): Fires a turret that latches onto a surface and fires slowing beams at nearby enemies.

Fires a turret that latches onto a surface and fires slowing beams at nearby enemies. Ability 2 (Teleporter): Places a temporary teleporter pad that connects to an exit pad for allies to instantly travel between them.

Places a temporary teleporter pad that connects to an exit pad for allies to instantly travel between them. Ultimate (Photon Barrier): Deploys a massive barrier that goes across the entire map for a short time.

Torbjörn

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

A weaponsmith and engineer who is suspicious of omnics, he has worked with Overwatch in the past and took back up with them after Winston’s call.

Primary weapon (Rivet Gun): A molten gun that can fire long range rivets or a short range shotgun blast.

A molten gun that can fire long range rivets or a short range shotgun blast. Secondary weapon (Forge Hammer): A melee weapon that can do damage and repair turrets.

A melee weapon that can do damage and repair turrets. Ability 1 (Deploy Turret): Deploys a self building turret that automatically attacks enemies.

Deploys a self building turret that automatically attacks enemies. Ability 2 (Overload): A self-buff that gives armor, move speed, and attack and reload speed.

A self-buff that gives armor, move speed, and attack and reload speed. Ultimate (Molten Core): Fires projectiles that create molten pools that damage enemies.

Tracer

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Once a test pilot, Tracer was involved in an accident that left her able to control time around her, and she became an Overwatch agent shortly afterwards.

Primary weapon (Pulse Pistols): A pair of full-auto short range pistols.

A pair of full-auto short range pistols. Ability 1 (Blink): Stores three charges. Teleports you in the direction Tracer is moving.

Stores three charges. Teleports you in the direction Tracer is moving. Ability 2 (Recall): Rewinds time for Tracer to where she was a few seconds previously, restoring health and position.

Rewinds time for Tracer to where she was a few seconds previously, restoring health and position. Ultimate (Pulse Bomb): Tosses a sticky bomb that detonates after a brief delay for significant damage.

Widowmaker

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

As the wife of an Overwatch agent, Widowmaker was kidnapped and neurally reprogrammed into a sleeper agent for Talon – who she now works for as an assassin...