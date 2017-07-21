Destiny 2 Beta tips and tricks

This first tip is especially important on the new three-man Strike mission, The Inverted Spire. Taking on the Cabal with two is a real slog (trust us, we’ve tried), so when a teammate goes down your mind should immediately jump to getting them back in the action.

Revives don’t take very long – you stand on the spot they died, hold the relevant button for a few seconds, and they’ll pop back up. However, try and make sure the area is safe first. If there are a few squishy enemies around then you’ll be fine, but if The Inverted Spire’s big boss, The Modular Mind, is stomping on the spot where your teammate died, or there’s enemies swarming all over it, then it’s not worth it. All you’ll do is get yourself killed. Reposition, and the remaining foes will move away from the revive spot. Then, fly a safe route to your downed friend, and help them out.

You can revive in Countdown, Destiny 2’s new PvP game mode as well. However, only do it if you know you’re in no danger. With only four players per team it’s better that you stay alive than risk trying to revive someone who was caught out of position.