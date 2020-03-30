Speechmatics is touted as one of the best speech-to-text programs, but its simple user interface and poor performance let it down.

In our search for the best speech-to-text apps, we came across Speechmatics, an AI-based transcription program. It offers a selection of free and premium features, including real-time transcriptions and audio file uploads.

Our Speechmatics review covers every aspect of this program, including its performance, pricing, main features, and usability. The program mainly targets large business users, but one notable thing is that it enables you to perform basic transcriptions without creating an account.

Speechmatics: Plans and pricing

A basic version of Speechmatics is available to the general public via the program’s website. It doesn’t require an account or payment and personal information to use. However, the free version is limited and has significantly fewer features than a paid plan. In addition, you can only transcribe two minutes of audio/live speech at a time.

Speechmatics offers both free and premium versions of its software. (Image credit: Speechmatics)

If this isn’t enough, you can upgrade to a premium subscription by contacting the Speechmatics sales team. Prices are custom and quoted on a case to case basis, and the included tools, features, and transcription minutes can be varied as well.

Speechmatics: Features

As a powerful speech-to-text program, Speechmatics naturally offers a selection of great features. For one, it claims to be able to deliver low error rates across languages and accents. It supports a wide range of languages, and the premium version comes with a selection of different deployment options.

Speechmatics offer numerous powerful features. (Image credit: Speechmatics)

Additionally, users with a paid subscription will be able to access a range of extra features, including batch transcriptions and API integration. Numerous file formats are supported, and Speechmatics even includes powerful speaker recognition tools. Unfortunately, though, Android and iOS app versions aren’t available.

Speechmatics: Setup

Getting started with Speechmatics is extremely straightforward. If you only want to transcribe a small amount of speech or upload a short file (maximum of two minutes), you don’t even need to create an account. You can convert voice to text directly on the provider website by clicking the 'Try it now' button.

Setting up Speechmatics is as simple as navigating to the right web page. (Image credit: Speechmatics)

If you do decide to upgrade to a premium plan, you will need to speak with the Speechmatics team. Individual plans are custom priced, and the support team will guide you through the setup process.

Speechmatics: Interface

The native Speechmatics user interface is quite intuitive, but it lacks advanced features and tools. Basically, it enables users to both transcribe live speech and upload media files to be transcribed. Live speech transcriptions can be copied and pasted into a different document, while uploaded files are transcribed and emailed to you as a .txt file.

The native Speechmatics user interface is simple and intuitive. (Image credit: Speechmatics)

Note, however, that a premium Speechmatics subscription will give you access to a versatile, customizable management interface. It can be integrated with your own website via an API or personalized according to your needs.

Speechmatics: Performance

Although it claims to be one of the most accurate AI speech-to-text apps available, Speechmatics really didn’t perform well. It was slow, very laggy, and inaccurate.

Unfortunately, Speechmatics just isn’t as accurate as expected. (Image credit: Speechmatics)

To begin, we tested it on a laptop computer with a 50 Mbps internet connection. It took over ten seconds for it to begin transcribing live speech, and the expected accuracy just wasn’t there. The program seems to randomly insert full stops in illogical positions. It doesn’t handle background noise well at all, and it seems to have trouble with exotic accents. Unfortunately, the results weren’t any better when we used the web version with an Android smartphone.

We also tested Speechmatics’ batch transcription tools by uploading a short media file. The results were emailed to us within five minutes. But again, the transcription was inaccurate and very poorly punctuated. Many sentences didn’t even make sense.

Speechmatics: Support

Speechmatics offers a selection of customer support streams, including phone, email, chatbot, and extensive documentation. Phone support is available in England, the USA, and Canada but calling from outside these countries could result in significant mobile charges.

Speechmatics offers a selection of support options. (Image credit: Speechmatics)

With that in mind, we’d recommend using Speechmatics’ online ticket submission or email support. However, don’t expect rapid service unless you’re signed up with a paid subscription.

Fortunately, though, there is a great range of written guides available to help you troubleshoot common problems. The FAQ section helped us a lot when we were getting started, and those with a paid plan can also access a comprehensive documentation library.

Speechmatics: Final verdict

All things considered, Speechmatics is a passable speech-to-text app. You can use the free plan to transcribe up to two minutes of audio through its web interface, but we weren’t impressed with either its speed or accuracy. The native user interface is quite limited and only offers quite basic features.

However, those with a paid subscription will be able to access more advanced features, fast support, and bulk transcription services. Prices are set on a case-by-case basis, which means you will only pay for the things you need.

Overall, Speechmatics is an option worth considering for larger businesses with high transcription volumes, although its performance is a concern.

The competition

Speechmatics is an option for those with large-scale transcription needs, but it’s certainly not the only or best one. For example, Otter is a great alternative for those looking for fast, accurate transcriptions backed by powerful features. It offers 600 minutes of free voice to text, and paid plans are available from $8.33 per month. Meanwhile, programs like Braina Pro ($49/year or $139 for life) offer a huge range of management and editing tools alongside their core speech-to-text functions.

Find our more about Speechmatics' competitors in our Best speech-to-text software guide.