Our comprehensive RingCentral Video review shows that it is a feature-packed platform, but a reliance on Zoom technology may ultimately prove a weakness.

RingCentral Video offers a video conference solution for businesses that integrates the best of Slack, Microsoft 365, and Google’s G Suite. The addition of powerful in-built features makes RingCentral Video a worthy option for businesses of all sizes.

However, considering its price, some businesses may be disappointed to know that RingCentral Video is powered by Zoom, and does not manage its own video conferencing technology. As a result, many organizations may be more inclined to use the video conferencing platform of an established competitor such as Microsoft or Cisco.

In our RingCentral Video review, we consider the platform’s strengths and weaknesses and ask whether it can compete against more established competitors such as Microsoft, Zoom, and Cisco. We also consider what companies might see RingCentral Video as the best video conferencing software for their needs.

Plans and pricing

Like many of its competitors, RingCentral Video offers a free option. This plan includes video calls with up to 100 participants, unlimited 1:1 calls, and all the in-built RingCentral Video features. With this package, however, video meetings are limited to 40 minutes only.

For businesses requiring more flexibility in a video conferencing solution, the Essentials package offers 24/7 customer support, basic administrator analytics, and unlimited meeting durations. This package costs $14.99 user/month.

RingCentral’s Advanced plan is perfect for large enterprises and comes with all the features mentioned above. In addition, the Advanced plan provides 2500 minutes of calls to mobile or landline devices, and advanced administrator control and analytics. This option costs $19.99 user/month.

These prices make RingCentral Video a moderately expensive video conferencing platform.

RingCentral’s tiered pricing model allows businesses to choose a plan that suits their individual needs. (Image credit: RingCentral)

Features and utilities

Each of RingCentral’s plans includes the full range of industry-standard features. These include, among many others, video call scheduling and recording, screen sharing and annotation, and in-built chat functionalities.

Undoubtedly, however, RingCentral’s greatest feature is its integration of Slack, G Suite, and Microsoft 365. This means users can schedule and begin calls directly from these 3rd party platforms. Users are also able to integrate their calendar with the RingCentral platform, and easily visualize their schedule for the day. This cross-platform integration also makes RingCentral ideal for businesses that already use Slack, G Suite, or Microsoft 365 for digital collaboration.

RingCentral has excellent integration of third-party platforms. (Image credit: RingCentral )

RingCentral’s analytics dashboard is another powerful feature enabling administrators to monitor the usage of the service, and pinpoint performance issues down to the exact location, ISP, network, and endpoint. Such in-depth analytical analysis is uncommon and makes RingCentral particularly appealing for organizations where video quality and performance is a priority.

The analytics dashboard is a powerful tool for digital administrators and team leaders. (Image credit: RingCentral)

Setup

The RingCentral app is available across most devices and is easy to download. However, to use the app, you must create an account on the RingCentral website. Once an account has been created, users can log in using either their RingCentral account or their Google account.

The application runs as a browser rather than a natively designed application. This gives the app a feel that is quite different from most other video conferencing platforms, and we found it was easier to use RingCentral Videos directly through our internet browser.

Thankfully, using the platform via a web browser results in a much more intuitive user experience. The join meeting now button is displayed prominently on the website, and users are easily able to join a meeting using an invite link.

Joining a meeting online is easy, all you need is the meeting ID. (Image credit: RingCentral)

Interface and performance

We were impressed by our test of RingCentral Video’s software. In a four-way test call, both audio and video were clear, and we were quickly able to share our screens and annotate as needed. We also found that the web-based platform made it easier for guests to join the call, and the strength of the connection was similar for both the application and the web browser.

It is also important to reiterate that Zoom powers RingCentral Video. The video conferencing layout is almost identical to Zoom’s, while a “powered by Zoom” watermark always appears in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Unlike most video conferencing apps, RingCentral Video operates as a browser-based platform. (Image credit: RingCentral)

Security

Like many video conferencing platforms, RingCentral operates under a shared responsibility model. This means that while RingCentral ensures the security and integrity of the platform itself, users must assume responsibility for managing their account policies and settings.

Within this model, RingCentral has an exemplary security policy. Advanced administrative controls, threat detection and mitigation, and rigorous application security testing all help ensure that your organization’s data is highly secure.

With RingCentral, data is encrypted both in transit and at rest. For media streams, data is encrypted using Secure Real-time Transport Protocol. Other data is encrypted using Datagram Transport Layer Security.

The RingCentral Video cloud security model. (Image credit: RingCentral)

Support

RingCentral provides several support options for business leaders and digital administrators. An online community forum, how-to guides, and RingCentral university, a hub for video guides and tutorials, are all available online.

For more persistent issues, an online help chat is available. While we initially spoke to an AI chatbot, within two minutes a customer service representative was able to talk with us. We found the representative helpful, and the online support experience was a positive one.

Users and administrators can also open support cases through the online help center, and businesses who have purchased a premium plan have access to 24/7 customer phone support.

RingCentral offers several support options for its customers. (Image credit: RingCentral )

The competition

RingCentral Video is a good video conferencing solution, but for many businesses, there may be better options.

Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex Meetings are more suited to large organizations that already use Microsoft or Cisco software. Their vertical integration of video conferencing software with broader digital collaboration and cloud computing solutions makes them all-in-one solutions in a way RingCentral Video cannot be. Microsoft Teams is a cheaper option than RingCentral video and would be an excellent choice for many organizations.

Final verdict

RingCentral Video is a solid performer that offers high-quality video conferencing software to businesses. It is loaded with features, offers a high degree of administrator control, and is optimized to work on web browsers, minimizing the need for additional applications and software.

However, due to its reliance on Zoom technology, we are cautious about recommending RingCentral Video to organizations wanting a comprehensive video conferencing solution. We are dubious as to whether it can compete against similarly priced, big-name competitors such as Microsoft, Cisco, and even Zoom itself.