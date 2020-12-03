Xiaomi somehow managed to deliver a cheap monitor that looks gorgeous

What is it? This is a Xiaomi-branded monitor and like anything Xiaomi, it tries to set itself apart by combining great looks and a surprisingly low price tag.

What makes it special? Call us vain but if we have to stare at a monitor the whole day, then we'd love to have something that's at least good looking. The Xiaomi Mi Display definitely falls in this category with millimetre-thick bezels.

How much does it cost? It's available at Banggood for $145.99 (about £110/AU$197) until the end of the year when you use code BGDec03c at checkout, a code that applies to the US Warehouse. That's an extra $34 off the current sale price of $180. Overall, you get a mind-blowing 62% discount on the suggested retail price of $390. Jaw-dropping.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet but here's a link to our best business monitor guides.

A cheap yet stunningly good looking 23.8-inch monitor Xiaomi 23.8-inch slim monitor: $389.99 $145.99 at Banggood

Save $244 by using the exclusive code BGDec03c at checkout (offer expires on December 31, applies to US warehouse). This is a sleek and stylish monitor that looks good and looks good.View Deal

We've built a list of the best portable monitors out there

Here's our choice of the best USB-c monitors available

Check out our list of the best 5K and 8K monitors on the market

What else should we know? The XMMNT238CB (its real name) has a real IPS display, a 23.8-inch/605mm display measured diagonally and a pitch size of 0.275 × 0.275mm. On top of that, It consumes up to 24W of power, has a full HD resolution, a 178 degrees viewing angle, a brightness of 250 nits and has a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1.

Why buy it? There are quite a few monitors that are available at this price (and much less) but very few deliver the sort of clean, aesthetically eye pleasing package that the Xiaomi delivers. Just look at the stand.

Any cons? Your definition of cons may vary from mine. This monitor deliberately adopts a minimalist design (which helps keep the weight of the display at only 4.2Kg). There's no speakers, no VESA mount, no audio out, a single HDMI port and no support for pivoting. Want something cheap and cheerful (but not a patch on the Xiaomi monitor)? Then try the Spectre 24-inch E248W-1920 which costs $99.99 at Walmart.

Check out these monitor deals where you are

Bear in mind