The Hyperloop race is on

By World of tech  

Commuting will never be the same again

Hyperloop Technologies

The race to get us all commuting at speeds of up to 700 mph (1,126 km/h) has well and truly begun.

Hyperloop Technologies has announced that it will begin testing technology based around Elon Musk's proposed Hyperloop transport system on an open-air track in Nevada next month.

Construction materials for the project, which the company is calling Propulsion Open Air Test, will begin arriving before the end of the year. A one-kilometre track and test vehicle will then be used to trial the company's linear electric motor as it aims to hit 540 km/h in two seconds.

Hyperloop(s)

Hyperloop Technologies is not alone. The Hyperloop, described by some as "a vomit comet that will cause terrorism and deafness," is currently being developed by a number of other companies, as well.

These include the confusingly-named Hyperloop Transportation Technologies – a startup formed in 2013 that's developing a five-mile test track in Quay Valley, California – and Musk's own SpaceX, which is currently building a one-mile test track near its Hawthorne, California headquarters.

A glimpse of the proposed Propulsion Open Air Test can be viewed in the video below:

