Tesco sells Blu-ray PC

A £599 desktop PC with Blu-ray optical drive from Medion is available from Tesco. The Medion Akoyo P36888 is being marketed as a home entertainment model – an image backed up by its quad-core Intel processor, NVidia GeForce graphics card and 3GB of RAM.

Just for good measure it offers a whacking 1TB hard disk so you can safely store away your games without their highly-trained characters getting too claustrophobic and fighting among themselves.

Other features include 8-channel surround sound, a dual TV tuner and an 8-in-1 memory card reader. And unlike many other offers for computers, £599 means £599, not some irritatingly misleading figure that doesn't include VAT. It's still not as cheap as a PS3 mind...