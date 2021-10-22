There's a whole load of useful tools coming to Microsoft Edge

After releasing the new Chromium-based version of Edge last year, Microsoft has continued to update its browser with new features in an attempt to get even more users to make the switch from Google Chrome.

For those that want to be the first ones to gain access to all of the new features coming to its browser, the software giant offers three different Microsoft Edge Insider Channels including the Beta Channel, Dev Channel and Canary Channel. While the Beta Channel is updated every four weeks, the Dev Channel is updated weekly and the Canary Channel is updated daily.

Microsoft has now released its new v96.0.1047.2 build for Edge Dev channel users which packs in a number of new features including support for adding Citations to items in a Collection, support for the Super Duper Secure Mode flag on Linux and more.

Although the latest Edge Dev channel update should download and install automatically, if it doesn't, users can head to Edge's settings menu to manually update the browser.

This new update contains a whole load of useful tools and you can see the full list of new features and fixes by checking out this blog post from Microsoft.

First off, the company has added support for showing the Downloads menu and button in popup windows that don't have a standard address bar or toolbar. As we mentioned above, Microsoft is also testing out support for adding Citations to items in a Collection which can be quite useful when using Edge for research. Security-conscious users running Edge on Linux will also appreciate the addition of the Super Duper Secure Mode flag which trades speed for improved security.

Microsoft has included a number of fixes for common issues such as the browser not letting users sign in, proxy settings be ignored, the new tap page being rendered incorrectly, tabs closing unexpectedly and more.

As this new update is for the Dev Chanel version of Edge, users on the regular channel can expect to see these features and fixes roll out with the next major release of Microsoft's browser soon.

Via MSPowerUser