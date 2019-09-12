Stripe launches corporate credit card

Stripe has revealed it will be launching a corporate credit card as it looks to further its business offerings.

The new Stripe Corporate Card looks to simplify business spending for those companies that are mainly internet-based, cutting down on lengthy applications or the need for complex integrations.

The Visa offering promises no associated fees, with the company declaring, "the Stripe Corporate Card is free - full stop" with no annual fees, late fees, or cost for foreign transactions.

Spending

Available from today Stripe says that the card makes business spending easy to manage for internet businesses.

It says that creating a card is simple and fast, with companies just needing to upload their logo onto the Stripe Dashboard to receive an instant virtual card, with a physical one arriving a few days later.

Spending limits can be set online for individual employees, specific days, or per category, with the ability to block certain kinds of purchases, and customers will also receive two percent back on its top two spending categories each month.

Stripe also says the card will integrate with a number of popular financial software tools including Quickbooks, and customers can get real-time expense reporting to make sure there are no nasty surprises.