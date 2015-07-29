Don't install Windows 10 preview without reading this first

Deciding whether to update the existing version of Windows or go for a clean install will impact on the entire installation process. Some devices, especially with a low amount of on-board storage, can only do a clean install. I prefer a clean install for two main reasons; it saves space and removes any risk of conflict that might arise. Plus you won't be able to roll back to Windows 8.1 from Windows 10 anyway.

Also, do make sure that you noted down your product ID key for Windows and have a boot disk handy, just in case the Windows 10 experiment doesn't go according to plan.

Regardless of your installation process, you will need to download the Windows 10 Technical Preview ISO, either 32-bit or the 64-bit one, the former for systems with less than 4GB and the latter for those with more than 4GB.

If you don't know what an ISO is, it's probably not a good idea for you to proceed further – note that this isn't my advice, but Microsoft itself.

Once you get hold of the ISO, you can either burn it on a blank DVD or use something like this Windows USB boot tool to create a bootable Windows 10 virtual disk.