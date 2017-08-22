Trending
Brands

SNES Classic Mini: Join us for a live Q&A about the retro console later today

By Gaming  

Everything you'd ever want to know, plus a little extra

null

Update: Our Q&A session is about to begin. Join us to get a closer look at the new console. 

The SNES Classic Mini is Nintendo's latest dive into its past. A miniature version of the company's classic 1992 console, the SNES Mini comes packed with 20 classic titles, and one game that was produced and never saw the light of day - Star Fox 2. 

The remaining 20 games cover most of the console's biggest releases, including Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Final Fantasy III (better known as Final Fantasy VI) and Super Mario World. 

We've gotten our hands on one of the consoles, and we'll be hosting a live Q&A session later today at 3:45pm BST / 10:45am ET / 7:45am PT. 

You can watch the livestream below. 

If you can't wait to see the SNES Classic Mini up close, then check out our unboxing video below. 

See more Gaming news