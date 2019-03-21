Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review roundup points to a brutal winner

Ready for a punishing weekend? Good – the release of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the latest game out of the FromSoftware studio (they of Dark Souls and Bloodborne fame) is almost here. And with it comes the first wave of critic review scores.

Thankfully, it looks like it's another brutal-but-fair blinder, masterfully weaving the live-die-repeat formula of the 'Soulsborne' games with a new aggressive combat system and a world which channels some of the spirit of Tenchu, a similarly ninja-themed adventure from the developer's back catalogue.

Read on for the thoughts of gaming critics around the web, but first: where's TechRadar's review? We're still waiting to recieve code from publisher Activision for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but hope to share our initial thoughts in the coming days. With it being a sizeable and challenging game, expect to see us deliver our final verdict following a 'review in progress' format to ensure we give you as in-depth a conclusion as our constantly-being-killed ninja skills can manage.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review scores

Polygon – 'Recommended'

"I have to put in a lot of work and effort to meet Sekiro on its own terms, but what might feel ponderous in a lesser game becomes rewarding in one created with this much care. Sekiro meets me with just as much effort and enthusiasm as I’ve put into it. It lets me know I’m capable and skilled, and that I can figure it out.

"And then it hands me my ass again." [Full review]

IGN - 95/100

"Sekiro evolves From Software’s formula into a stylish stealth-action adventure that, naturally, emphasizes precision and skill in its combat. It walks the line between deliberate and patient stealth and breakneck melee combat against threats both earthly and otherworldly. Its imaginative and flexible tools support a more focused experience that shaves down some of From Software’s overly cryptic sensibilities without losing its air of mystery. Sekiro is an amazing new twist on a familiar set of ideas that can stand on its own alongside its predecessors." [Full review]

PlayStation Lifestyle - 9.5/10

"Untethered from the expectations that come with a Dark Souls or Bloodborne game, FromSoftware was able to create a game that maintains the studio’s unique identity while allowing them to explore interesting new mechanics and ways of telling the story. Sekiro is challenging, but fair—a game with the goal of allowing the player to grow, rather than the avatar. It blends mechanics and narrative in a way that is too rare in games today, allowing for a deep level of immersion that begs for just one more clash of blades no matter how difficult the encounters get. Seeing each one to its bloody finish is well worth the trials it takes to get there." [Full review]

Gamespot – 9/10 (review in progress)

"Sekiro marries From Software's unique brand of gameplay with stealth action to deliver an experience that is as challenging as it is gratifying. At the time of publish I haven't completed Sekiro. While I have invested upwards of 30 hours into it, there are still a few more locations I need to explore and bosses I need to beat before the credits roll, and I'm excited to do it." [Full review]

Game Informer – 9/10

"Sekiro’s story moves in strange and compelling ways that defy the initial adherence to the trappings of feudal Japan, and allows the player to discover multiple endings and confrontations depending on choices and secrets. It’s a challenging journey through a weird and wondrous world that forces you to learn and master its punishing combat to succeed. However, the sweet thrill of victory keeps you pushing forward despite myriad disheartening deaths. Sekiro is one of the most difficult games I have ever played, but for those seeking adventure, exploration, and a truly realized ninja fantasy, the trek is worth the high demands." [Full review]