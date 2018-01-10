Pokemon Go will soon stop working on your iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C

Pokémon Go fans using older Apple devices will soon find that their version of Pokémon Go will soon stop, well, going, thanks to an impending update.

According to Niantic, an update to the game rolling out on February 28 will mean that Apple devices not able to support iOS 11 will be unable to cope with the upcoming improvements.

The improvements involve a new AR Plus mode which takes advantage of the more advanced AR capabilities that were introduced with iOS 11 and ARKit.

What kinds of things will be involved in AR Plus? Well, Pokémon will now have a fixed place in the world meaning that players will be able to go up to them and see them to scale.

Advanced AR

Having a fixed place in the world will also mean the Pokémon will be aware of a player's presence. Get too close to a wild Pokémon you want to catch and it could very well run away. An awareness meter will now appear beside wild Pokemon and if it fills up, the Pokémon will run away before you can catch it.

After February 28 those using Apple devices not able to upgrade to iOS 11 (iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPad 4th Gen, iPad 3rd Gen, iPad mini, and iPad 2) will find themselves unable to access their Pokémon Go account.

Though your account won’t be lost entirely, you will have to upgrade to a shiny new iPhone before you’ll be able to continue your mission of catching ‘em all. Think of it as getting a brand new Pokédex.