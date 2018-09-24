Office 2019 is now available on Windows 10 and macOS

Microsoft Office 2019 has been available as a preview for several months, but now the company is officially releasing the productivity suite to Windows 10 and Mac users – if you're a large business – starting today.

Unlike an Office 365 subscription, Office 2019 is the version of Microsoft’s productivity suite you can get for a one-time fee and get it forever. However, like Office 365, Office 2019 includes the latest versions of Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook.

Compared to Office 2016, the new 2019 suite includes a load of key features Microsoft has rolled out to its Office 365 users over the last few years.

For example, PowerPoint features new morph and zoom tools to create cinematic slideshows, while also adding in 4K video export. Meanwhile, Word 2019 introduces a new focus mode, alongside a new translator and Read Aloud functionality. Excel 2019 adds new formulas and charts and enhancements to PowerPivot.

Unfortunately, Office 2019 requires PC users to be running Windows 10, but it makes up for this with exclusive access to apps like Project, Visio, Access and Publisher. Sorry, Mac users: these programs won’t be available on macOS Mojave.

Office 2019 will release first to commercial volume license customers starting today. Exchange Server 2019, Skype for Business Server 2019, SharePoint Server 2019, and Project Server 2019 are also slated for release to businesses in the coming weeks.

All other commercial and consumer customers will be able to purchase the new Office 2019 productivity suite in the coming weeks.

Via The Verge