Touchline Video adds to ZTE videoconference range

By Networking  

Two more from China for the UK

ZTE T700S

Two new videoconferencing systems from Chinese company ZTE have been launched on the UK by its value added distributor Touchline Video.

The ZTE T700S 8MX-M and ZTE T800 12MX are both room based high definition systems. Their launch follows last year's release of the ZTE T700-4MX.

The ZTE T700S 8MX-M is rack mountable with a separate HD PTZ camera and embedded 5-way multipoint. It supports 1080p HD video resolution and H.264 High Performance to provide video at lower bandwidths.

It can be deployed in a meeting room and is aimed at small and midsized businesses.

The ZTE T800 is a more powerful system with A/V connectivity, suited to larger meeting rooms. It is designed to be rack mounted with a separate wide angle PTZ HD camera.

It supports HD resolutions up to 1080p/60fps, 1080p/30 dual streaming, H.264 High Performance and has an optional and an optional 6+1 multipoint hosting facility.

