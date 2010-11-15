Toshiba Folio 100 tablet dropped by Dixons

Dixons, Currys and PC World have stopped selling the Toshiba Folio 100, a rival to the iPad, after the retail group experienced unusually high number of returns on the product.

At the weekend, and according to the Register, Dixons had been selling the tablet at the barmy price of £999.

This wasn't a way to make money on the £329 tablet but, according to a note that was put on Dixons' internal EPoS system, "to prevent further sales".

The note was posted on the Android Modaco forum for all to see.

Aware of reports

According to Toshiba, the Folio 100 has only been temporarily suspended by the Dixons group, until the matter can be rectified.

The statement from Tosh notes: "Toshiba UK is aware of reports regarding customer returns of the Folio 100, and is currently working with Dixons Retail to provide a solution.

"An update on availability will be provided in due course."

This isn't how it was meant to be for the Folio. An Android tablet that landed in the UK with a commendable price tag - which undercut both the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Apple iPad - the Folio 100 has been marred with Flash problems.

And it all looked so promising when we saw it back in IFA 2010.

Via the Register