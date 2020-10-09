Microsoft Edge gets this great new shopping feature in time for Amazon Prime Day

With no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, online shopping is likely to continue to grow in importance - and Microsoft Edge has announced a new price comparison tool to help users get the best deal.

“You can easily compare the price of a product you want across other retailers with a single click,” Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President of Modern Life and Devices Product Marketing Management at Microsoft, explained. “You can try it out today by adding a product to a collection. When you click 'compare price to other retailers,' you’ll see a list of prices of that item across other retailers along with direct links to the pages so that you can quickly complete your purchase."

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching and Black Friday not far away either, Microsoft Edge’s news feature has arrived just in time for online bargain hunters.

The price is right

At the same time, Microsoft has made a couple of other new features available to help shoppers looking to pick up the best deals. Bing Rebates is now available in the US and allows users of the search engine to find deals direct from the results page instead of having to trawl through multiple websites to find cashback offers. Plus, once users are signed up to the initiative, they can see a full list of deals on their Rebates offers page.

Of course, in order to find the best deals, you first need to decide what you’re looking for. In order to help with this, Microsoft has also announced integration between Edge’s Collections feature and Pinterest. Simply add Pinterest items to your collection and you’ll find related Pins suggested at the bottom of your Collections pane.

As the busiest time of the year for shopping approaches, Microsoft Edge will be hoping that its new features make it the browser of choice for anyone hoping to find the best Black Friday deals, birthday gifts and Prime Day offers.