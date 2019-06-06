Marvel’s Avengers game: release date, news, trailers and rumors

After two years of secrecy, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are nearly ready to talk about their first Avengers game - or, as we know it, Marvel’s Avengers.

An official Twitter account for the game not only unveiled the logo, but also confirmed that we’d see it in-action at E3 2019 during the Square Enix press event that takes place on Monday, June 10 as well as at large event with the game's developers happening at the E3 Colosseum.

The best guess we have, at this point at least, is that Avengers is going to be a third-person co-operative action RPG - think Anthem and you’d be on the right track. We’ve heard rumors of Crystal Dynamics looking to hire a third-person camera designer, and a short post on the E3 Colosseum website confirmed that the game will feature both an expansive single-player and co-operative multiplayer modes.

Details are still scarce about Square Enix’s big foray into the Marvel universe, but here’s everything we know so far, plus tons of rumors and predictions.

What is it? Crystal Dynamic's first Marvel game in a multi-game deal

When's it out? There's no official release date yet, but money says 2020

What can I play it on? Xbox One, PS4 and likely PC

Marvel’s Avengers trailers and screenshots

Outside of the logo tweeted out by the game’s Twitter handle, there hasn’t been much in the way of official art. What we do have, however, is the game’s first teaser trailer that came out last year.

We’re expecting tons of trailers and screenshots to drop during E3 2019, so keep it locked on this space.

What we want to see from Marvel’s Avengers at E3 2019

Marvel’s Avengers will finally be revealed at the Square Enix E3 2019 press conference on Tuesday morning, the reveal will be the first time we get a glimpse at the title since the initial teaser trailer was released back in January 2017.

Ahead of the big reveal, here is everything we want to see from Marvel’s Avengers at E3 2019:

Gameplay

More than anything, we want to see a deep dive on the gameplay that will form the bulk of our Avenging adventure. Information on gameplay has been scarce, but a recent leak on the E3 Coliseum website revealed that Marvel’s Avengers will feature “continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay”, and that players can “assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities…and combine powers”. Though teaming up with friends, each playing a different hero, is hardly surprising in an Avengers game, what that actually looks like in practice we simply don’t know.

One thing’s for sure, if Thor’s hammer throw is as satisfying as throwing the Leviathan Axe in God of War, we’ll be very happy Avengers.

Focus on story

Marvel’s Spider-Man blew us away last year with a story full of heart, characters we cared about, and some sensational performances to boot. Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have a wonderful opportunity to deliver a narrative befitting the unbelievable roster of Marvel characters they have inherited. Avengers: Endgame, and the $2.7 billion it has taken at the box office is proof enough that people want to see engaging, character-focused, emotional stories about these heroes. The initial 2017 reveal promised a “completely original story”, and the pre-E3 leak reaffirmed that story focus by saying the title is “an epic action-adventure” with “cinematic storytelling”.

The signs are positive, but the leak also emphasises the idea of a “continuous” game in an “ever-expanding world”. Could we be about to see an Avengers games-as-a-service? Recent games-as-a-service titles such as Destiny, Anthem, and The Division 2 aren’t exactly lauded for their top-tier narratives, so we’re hoping the reveal will confirm the experience won’t be diluted in favour of ever-lasting revenue.

Screenshot taken from the E3 Colosseum website.

Fresh, diverse range of playable heroes

Decades of comics, and 22 movies over 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ensure fans are well versed on many classic Marvel heroes. While we love Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Thor, we think it’s time to introduce some fresh, lesser-known faces in Marvel’s Avengers. A ResetEra rumour claims that Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, will play a pivotal role in the game, potentially being the driving force in ‘reassembling’ the Avengers. We’d love to see Khan take centre stage, perhaps even alongside other more recent Avengers, such as Iron Heart, Miles Morales, and Squirrel Girl. Why not?

Expectations are high for our first look at Marvel’s Avengers, it’s been a long time coming and we can’t wait to get eyes on what Crystal Dynamics has been working on.

Marvel’s Avengers will be revealed at the Square Enix E3 press conference on June 11 th at 2am BST.