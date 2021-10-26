Holograms are coming to Cisco Webex

At its WebexOne virtual event, Cisco has unveiled its next-generation online collaboration tool for hybrid work which aims to make video conferencing more immersive.

Webex Hologram is the industry's first real-time meeting solution that leverages augmented reality headsets to combine the meeting functionality of Cisco Webex with immersive 3D holograms.

According to the Cisco Hybrid Work Index, 64 percent of employees agree that the ability to work from home directly affects whether or not they stay at a job or decide to leave. For this reason, organizations will need to increasingly offer flexible work arrangements if they wish to retain top talent. However, remote work poses a challenge for teams that require hands-on collaboration in a number of fields including design and manufacturing which is why Cisco has created Webex Hologram.

EVP and general manager of Cisco's security and collaboration division, Jeetu Patel provided further insight on the company's new offering in a press release, saying:

“Our mission at Cisco is to empower the 3 billion digital workers on the planet to participate equally from anywhere in the world. Webex Hologram represents a large step toward our mission of delivering a delivering a work experience so seamless that there is no gap between virtual and in-person collaboration.”

Webex Hologram

In addition to hybrid work, pandemic safety protocols have also heightened the need for enterprises to offer immersive virtual meetings and training sessions.

For instance, when a new surgical device is introduced in the healthcare industry, physicians, technicians, sales and support teams need to be trained on it quickly. With Webex Hologram, this training can be done remotely to save time and travel expenses while providing the ability for a hospital's staff to see the surgical device from every angle and at its actual size just like if they were in the room with it.

Unlike 2D and other virtual meeting experiences, Webex Hologram enables a feeling of co-presence by delivering photorealistic, real-time holograms of actual people. Presenters can even share both physical and digital content in a way that allows users to co-create and collaborate.

Webex Hologram is also compatible with a number of existing AR headsets such as Magic Leap and Microsoft HoloLens.

While we'll likely hear more about Cisco's new collaboration tool for hybrid work once it's ready to launch, businesses interested in trying it out for themselves can visit this site now to request to be part of the pilot.