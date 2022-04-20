Audio player loading…

Are you ready to bust some ghosts? Well, you better be as Ghostbusters VR is coming to the Oculus Quest 2 (now Meta Quest 2) later this year.

This immersive new game is based on the film franchise of the same name and was announced as part of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

Much like the heroes from the classic flicks, you and a team of ghost-catching aficionados must venture into spooky locales to eradicate the undead infestations.

Based on the trailer, it looks like you can do it while wearing a range of colorful costumes:

Beyond the fact that we'll be throwing on proton packs and hunting down ghosts, there's not much else we know right now as Mark Zuckerberg revealed this as the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase's finale piece - the 'one more thing' announcement.

The event ended once the trailer finished playing, leaving no time for the host to tell us anything more than what we saw in the one-minute-long clip of footage.

That said, we expect we won't be waiting too long before we hear more about Ghostbusters VR. That's because at the beginning of the event the host said we'll be playing all of these games within the year.

With a 2022 or early 2023 release date on the cards, there are only so many days left before we'll have Ghostbusters VR in our hands.

So, be on the lookout for more Ghostbusters VR news over the coming months, and be sure to check back here every so often. As soon as we hear anything we'll be sure to update you on all the latest about the best VR games out there.