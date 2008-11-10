Xbox 360 and Rock Band for $199

As the race towards Christmas 2008 hots up, retailers continue to offer ever-greater console/games/peripherals bundles, with Dell (only in the US, unfortunately) topping the run-up-to-Black-Friday chart, offering EA's Rock Band 2 and an Xbox 360 Arcade console for an amazing $199.

In the UK, Game announced that eager Christmas shoppers can pick up a Premium 60Gb 360, with an extra controller and a copy of Epic's magnificent Gears of War 2 for £199.

'Black Friday' is traditionally the busiest pre-holiday shopping day over in the US, and is the Friday after Thanksgiving.

It is so named because it is the day when retailers finally hit a profit (hence are 'in the black'). If you are planning a trip to the US any time soon, check out www.blackfriday.info/ for all the best deals.