Nintendo 3DS UK release date: March 2011

The UK release date of the Nintendo 3DS has been revealed and it is set to come to these shores next March.

This will come as a blow to those gamers who were hoping that the 3D games console would be available in the UK before Christmas.

Originally, Nintendo had pencilled in an October 2010 release date for the 3DS, but this doesn't seem to be the case.

Even Japan will be missing out on a Christmas launch, with the 3DS expected to land 26 February over there.

Sales downgraded

The news was announced at a Japanese press conference, which also showed off a number of 3DS titles.

These included Animal Crossing, Ocarina of Time, Chocobo Racing, Metal Gear Solid and Paper Mario.

Although no official release day for Europe and the US has been announced, it will arrive sometime in March.

Nintendo is hoping to sell 4 million 3DS consoles next year – 23.5 million DS consoles overall. This is down from 30 million that it had previously expected to sell.

As for cost, the Nintendo 3DS will be priced at 25,000 yen in Japan, which works out around £188.

