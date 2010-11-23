Microsoft confirms Halo movie still on the way

Microsoft has said that a movie based on its blockbuster Halo franchise is still on the way, adding that it may well fund the project itself.

The Halo movie seems to have been stuck in development hell for years now, although it looks as though Microsoft is re-igniting its interest in the flick.

Halo versus Hollywood

Microsoft's Frank O'Connor told New York Videogame Critics Circle in no uncertain terms: "There will be a Halo movie."

The Microsoft man added: "Everyone wanted to do a Halo movie, the director, Microsoft, the highest placed people at movie companies."

O'Connor went on to detail how the project had fallen by the wayside in the past due to legal wranglings and contractual disagreements.

"It was the lawyers. When they went behind closed doors with the contracts, things fell apart. The problem was that the movie company couldn't make any money beyond the movie," said O'Connor.

If Microsoft is not able to persuade a studio to fund the movie, then it may well stump up the cash itself.

"There will be a Halo movie. We don't need a movie. But we'd like a movie. We'd like the moms of gamers to see the movies because they would love our characters," explained O'Conner. "Maybe we'll even fund it ourselves."

