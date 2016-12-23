Egg-cellent! Pokemon Go is ringing in the New Year with a special event

Pokemon Go wants you to have an egg-cellent start to 2017 with a final event that will have you scrambling to collect eggs, incubators and starter Pokemon.

The event, detailed on Pokemon Go’s blog , will give you additional single-use incubators each day after your first photo disc spin – allowing you to hatch multiple eggs simultaenously. Besides getting additional incubator spaces, the game will be dropping more Togepi and Pichu eggs than usual, so you can get a jumpstart on your Johto collection before ringing in the new year on January 1.

But those baby mons aren’t the only ones you're likely to see over the next week – Niantic says that it will also be increasing the likelihood that you’ll encounter the starting Pokemon from the Kanto region (Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle) as well as their evolutions in the same time.

The event starts the morning of December 25, 2016, and will run through the afternoon of January 3, 2017 (PST).

During this time you’ll also be able to find more holiday-themed Pikachus (the little yellow mouse sporting a santa hat) and your lures will last an extra half hour as well.

It’s a small – but very welcome – present from the Pokemon Go team.