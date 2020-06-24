Claranet Cyber Security wants to help businesses secure their endpoints

Claranet Cyber Security has announced the launch of its new Endpoint Detection and Response service as part of its growing Managed Security Services portfolio.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) serves as a replacement for antivirus software by providing real-time monitoring and detection of malicious events on endpoints. EDR is able to recognize indicators of an attack as well as actual attacks in progress by analyzing threat patterns and suspicious activities.

Claranet decided to launch its EDR service in response to the growing threat of cyberattacks on organizations. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport's Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2019 revealed that 32 percent of all businesses in the UK suffered a cyber breach in the past 12 months, though this figure rises to 72 percent for larger organizations.

Endpoint protection

Unfortunately mitigating an advanced attack is still out of reach for most organizations which is why many businesses are turning to managed security service providers for help. They can react quickly thanks to their combination of technology and resources to prevent or contain a potential breach which can be crippling for smaller organizations.

Security Operations Team Leader at Claranet, Alex Hunt provided more details on the company's new Endpoint Detection and Response service in a press release, saying:

“We all know there is a growing threat of malware and malicious activity, but many organisations don’t have the right tools to detect or the in-house skills and time to prevent or contain an attack. EDR helps deal with malicious threats before they can harm the endpoint, cause costly downtime, and prevent heavy financial penalties through ransom payments, reputational damage, and regulatory fines. Our aim is to provide fully managed protection that hunts down potential threats, provides in-depth investigation of suspicious activity, and protects the network before the attack evolves.”

Claranet's EDR service is supported by the company's Security Operations Centre which is made up of skilled analysts who can manage everything from install, software configuration and on-going threat investigation.