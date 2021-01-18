Citrix reportedly eyeing up $2bn deal for Wrike

US software giantCitrix is reportedly in talks to acquire project management platform Wrike in a deal likely to cost in excess of $2 billion.

According to Bloomberg, which cites information shared by people familiar with the matter, the purchase could be finalized this week.

If the Wrike acquisition does go ahead, it would represent Citrix’s biggest-ever purchase. The company might feel that the financial outlay would be worthwhile in the long-run, however, as it would enable Citrix to become a significantly bigger player in the collaboration software market.

Although Citrix once played a fairly sizable role in the business collaboration space, the company sold its GoTo Meeting software to LogMeIn in 2016 for $1.8 billion. This means that Citrix does not have a killer app to help businesses with remote work collaboration – something that could potentially be addressed through the Wrike purchase.

Takeover talks

Of course, no discussion regarding the current state of workplace collaboration would be complete without mention of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the virus began its spread, many businesses have had to adopt remote working policies – meaning the value of remote collaboration tools has skyrocketed. If Wrike is purchased for $2 billion, it would represent a huge profit for current owners Vista Equity, which bought the platform for $800 million in 2018.

Wrike has gained a plethora of satisfied customers by offering a cross-department work management platform. Users can harness the software to track projects, manage assignments, and gather real-time performance analytics.

Should the deal go ahead, it is likely that Wrike’s platform would be integrated with some of Citrix’s existing collaboration tools. With talks ongoing, however, the takeover could still fall through.

Via Silicon Angle