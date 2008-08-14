Criterion gives PS3 big thumbs up

Criterion, the authority on classic and contemporary films, has admitted that it uses the PS3 as a reference player for its Blu-ray discs.

The admission came in an interview with Sound & Vision magazine, where the bods at Criterion were grilled on what they do.

In the interview, the company revealed its whole setup, with the PS3 pride and place within it.

"The list of gear that Criterion selected for its theater includes a Denon AVR-3808CI receiver, an Axiom Epic 80/500 speaker system, an Anchor Bay DVDO VP50 Pro video processor with HD SDI option, and a Sony PlayStation 3 for Blu-ray Disc playback," states the article.

PS3 on top

While this news may come as a surprise to some, the PS3 is still one of the only Blu-ray players on the market that is fully upgradeable. Because of this, it was one of the first BD players to get Profile 2.0.

What's more surprising is the company has used a £300 player with a video processor worth thousands.

Maybe, Criterion likes to play videogames when not creating fantastic – and unfortunately US only – Blu-ray discs.