Twitter turns Moments into a neat music discovery tool

Twitter has let users embed SoundCloud tracks into tweets for some while now, but starting today that integration extends to Twitter Moments.

Moments curators can now include tweets with SoundCloud embeds, meaning users can start listening to tracks with a simple swipe to the right or left.

However useful you find Moments right now, this new tie-in could be a big deal for music fans. Stereogum has already launched a playlist of its favorite songs of the moments, demonstrating how it can be used for music discovery.

It also gives SoundCloud musicians some much-needed extra promotion. There's only a handful of brands using it for now, but this looks set to change as the feature rolls out.

