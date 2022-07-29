Amazon Prime is giving away Starcraft: Remastered this month

Audio player loading…

Subscribers to Amazon Prime can pick up an iconic RTS this month, as the latest Prime Gaming line-up has been revealed.

After giving members of its subscription service 30 free games during Prime Day, Amazon is now handing them StarCraft: Remastered. Announced in a blog post (opens in new tab), Prime subscribers will have until August 1 to pick up the 2017 do-over of Blizzard's classic space-based RTS.

Revamping the game with ultra HD visuals, improved audio, and full multiplayer matchmaking, this remaster is the best way to play StarCraft on modern hardware. The core gameplay is almost completely unchanged, as it rolls the original StarCraft campaigns and the Brood War expansion into one title.

It's also arguably the easiest route into the series. It introduces you to it's Terran-Zerg-Protoss conflict, as well as Jim Raynor, Kerrigan, and the rest of the gang. Plus, even if you never venture into the wildly competitive multiplayer scene, its single-player campaigns still hold up today.

Zerg rush… to get those free games

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertinament)

Five extra games will also be available this month. They include old-school point-and-click adventure game Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, indie adventure Beasts of Maravilla Island, modern metroidvania Recompile, roguelite platformer ScourgeBringer, and puzzler Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises.

All six games will be available to pick up from August 1. As usual, you’ll still be able to download and play them once your Prime subscription ends. But make sure you claim them before they disappear when the next round of freebies releases in a month's time.

Amazon Prime subscribers can pick up a whole bunch of extra in-game goodies this coming month, too. As part of Prime’s ongoing partnership with Pokémon Go, subscribers can nab a bundle of 30 pokéballs and five Max Revives for free. Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone players can also get a pack of cosmetics, while Battlefield 2042 players can pick up a free Lis skin.

Prime Gaming has handed out a fair few stellar titles this past year. As well as giving away Mass Effect: Legendary Edition last month, it gave members Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Total War: Warhammer back in January. If you’re already a member of Amazon Prime, it’s worth keeping an eye out for the games you can bag at no extra cost.