EA DICE is set to host a Battlefield 6 reveal on June 9 (that's today!) where we will finally get to see what the new Battlefield has in store for us.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Battlefield 6 in the last few months, which have claimed Battlefield 6 will simply be called 'Battlefield' and will feature extreme weather conditions, robot dogs and huge 128-player maps - but no campaign. We'll finally get to find out if these rumors are true today and, hopefully, we'll even get a release date for the newest entry in the Battlefield series.

Want to catch all the action live? Then read on for how to watch the Battlefield 6 reveal.

How to watch the Battlefield 6 reveal

The Battlefield 6 reveal kicks off on June 9 at 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET (or 12am on June 10 AEST).

You can watch the stream live on YouTube, but we've also embedded the video above so you can watch it right here!

What we're expecting

(Image credit: EA)

So far, EA DICE hasn't confirmed many details about the new Battlefield (including its official name).

We do know that Battlefield 6 will "mark a return to all-out military warfare", according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who spoke a little on the new Battlefield during an earnings call earlier this year. Wilson also revealed the new Battlefield will feature maps “with unprecedented scale” and that “the next vision of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, and vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level.”

In addition, during a November 2020 earnings call, Wilson revealed the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X is allowing the team to make the new Battlefield "with never-before-seen scale".

“The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver on a true next-gen vision for the franchise," Wilson said.

Battlefield 6 is also set to tap into the horsepower of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which should “bring massive and immersive battles to life with more players than ever”. This suggests that rumors of 128-player maps may not be intangible after all.

Though the new Battlefield will utilize the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, EA DICE has confirmed that Battlefield 6 will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

So what are we hoping for today? We already know the reveal will consist of a live stream followed by a reveal trailer, so we're expecting that we'll get an official name, release date (if we're lucky) and some gameplay details - as well as a look at the game in action. We're also hoping EA DICE shares some light on its live service plans, as the developer has already said it wants to enable "long-term engagement" with the new Battlefield.