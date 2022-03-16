Sony State of Play March 2022: how to watch the PlayStation live stream

Sony is set to host another State of Play event on March 17 (that's tomorrow), with this showcase dedicated solely to the upcoming Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy.

This is the second State of Play stream Sony has hosted in March 2022, with the last taking place on March 9 and focusing primarily on games from Japanese publishers. But this is a special edition of State of Play, with a sole focus on revealing details on Hogwarts Legacy, including gameplay and insights from developer Avalanche Software for the first time - and hopefully a release date.

Want to catch all the action live as it happens? Read on for all the details on how to watch Sony's State of Play event on March 17 - and what to expect.

How to watch the Sony State of Play livestream

Sony's special Hogwarts Legacy edition of State of Play takes place on March 17 at 2pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT (or March 18 at 8am AEDT).

The stream will last roughly 20 minutes and focus entirely on Hogwarts Legacy.

You can watch the stream live on Twitch or YouTube via PlayStation's official channels. It will play live at the times listed above, but the show will be automatically uploaded to Sony's YouTube channel immediately after airing, in case you miss it initially. You can also catch all the action live right here, via the embedded stream above.

What to expect

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Sony has confirmed that this State of Play showcase will focus entirely on the upcoming Harry Potter RPG, Hogwarts Legacy - so don't expect news or updates on any other new PS5 games or hardware.

The stream is set to last roughly 20 minutes, and will feature over 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay for the first time, as well as insight from the development team. In other words, it's going to be our best look yet at Hogwarts Legacy.

Details on the Harry Potter RPG have been somewhat thin on the ground until now, though we do know that Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world adventure that will offer a chance for Harry Potter fans to craft their own adventure in familiar locations from the series, stepping away from the timeline of the books and films to tell an original story in the 1800s.

We know the game will primarily take place in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with fledging witches and wizards able to choose their own house, partake in potions classes, cast spells and battle dark wizards. Hopefully, the showcase will let us see some of these features in action - and reveal some features we haven't heard about yet.

But the main hope we have for the Hogwarts Legacy reveal is a release date. The game was initially due to release in 2021 before being delayed to 2022, but we haven't had a more solid release date than that - though rumors point to a September 2022 release.

It's worth noting that Hogwarts Legacy isn't without its controversy due to its connection to Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, who’s received much criticism over the last couple of years for allegedly making transphobic comments. An FAQ section on the game’s official website states “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, while a Bloomberg report suggests Hogwarts Legacy will feature trans-inclusive character creation options. Bloomberg says that push for inclusivity came about as a reaction to Rowling’s comments. We'll likely find out at the State of Play whether its Bloomberg report is accurate.