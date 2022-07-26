It can be hard to pick from the best dark type pokémon in Pokémon Go. There are many different options to pick from depending on your needs and tastes. Which is where this guide will help.

All of the different types of pokémon in Pokémon Go have strengths and weaknesses, which you can see broken down in our Pokémon Go type chart. Dark types are no exception. Knowing about these type matchups, both good and bad, and using them strategically is the key to doing well when you’re fighting with other pokémon.

There are also many different dark types out there to be found in the world, from the mysterious Eeveelution Umbreon to the puffer-like Overqwil (yes, even fish can be dark types). Knowing which ones are worth taking into any given battle will be very important if you want to gain victory, whether you’re trying to take down a gym, face off against a Team Rocket member, or show off your skills to your friends in PvP.

This guide will detail the dark type’s effectiveness and vulnerabilities, as well as talk about the very best dark type pokémon in Pokémon Go. Keep reading to find out how best to use them in battle as well as which ones to focus on catching and training up.

What are the best dark type pokémon in Pokémon Go?

What are dark type pokémon strong against in Pokémon Go?

Dark type pokémon are resistant to ghost and other dark type attacks. They are also especially resistant to psychic type attacks.

Dark type attacks are super effective against psychic and ghost type pokémon.

What are dark type pokémon weak against in Pokémon Go?

Dark type pokémon are vulnerable to fighting, bug, and fairy type attacks.

Dark type attacks also don’t do much damage to fighting, fairy, and other dark type pokémon.

The best dark type pokémon in Pokémon Go

Houndoom

Houndoom has a powerful attack stat in Pokémon Go, allowing it to take down foes quickly. It also has a Mega Evolution which gives it additional strength, if you choose when to use Mega Energy wisely.

Houndoom evolves from Houndour using candy, so keep an eye out for Houndour in the wild as you’re exploring around your neighborhood, and consider keeping one as your buddy for additional candies.

Houndoom is a dark and fire type pokémon. It is resistant to ghost, steel, fire, grass, ice, dark, and especially psychic type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to fighting, ground, Rock, and water type attacks.

Yveltal

Yveltal is a legendary pokémon, and like other Legendary pokémon it has great stats to go along with that status. It is especially good at attacking and taking down opponents quickly.

Yveltal is only available through five-star raid battles. However, the legendary pokémon available in these battles swap out often, so keep an eye out for when it might return to the pool of available pokémon in order to get your hands on one.

Yveltal is a dark and flying type pokémon. It is resistant to ghost, grass, dark, and especially ground and psychic type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to rock, electric, ice, and fairy type attacks.

Darkrai

Darkrai is a mythical pokémon in Pokémon Go. It has one of the highest attack stats in the entire game, making it extremely powerful for battling.

Like Yveltal, Darkrai can only be caught through five-star raid battles, meaning that it’s unfortunately not always available. Keep your eyes peeled for when it gets added into the pool of potential raid opponents and then get out there and challenge them in order to obtain this strong attacker for yourself.

Darkrai is a pure dark type pokémon. It is resistant to ghost, dark, and especially psychic type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to fighting, bug, and fairy type attacks.

Umbreon

The dark type Eeveelution is a pretty good pick for when you want to add a dark type to your team thanks to its high stats, especially defense. You may run into it if you play PvP, especially in the Ultra League, so being aware of its strengths and weaknesses is a good idea even if you don’t use one yourself.

Umbreon can be evolved from Eevee for 25 candy. Once per player, you can use the nickname “Tamao” to ensure that Eevee becomes Umbreon. If you’ve already done that, you will need to walk with an Eevee as your buddy for 10km and then evolve it at nighttime.

Umbreon is also a pure dark type pokémon. It is resistant to ghost, dark, and especially psychic type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to fighting, bug, and fairy type attacks.