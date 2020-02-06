Best shredder of 2020: paper shredders for the home office

In an increasingly security-conscious age, people are being reminded to protect or dispose of sensitive documents offline as well as online to help protect their privacy. The best shredders of 2020 can take care of the former, whether it’s for general safety reasons or to meet business compliance requirements.

There are now a wide range of shredder models to help you shred documents of all sizes in a snap. No longer large and bulky machines, many are now affordable and small enough to sit in conspicuously in any office or home. That said, it may be worth stumping up more for a shredder that adds an extra layer of security when cutting up anything from paper to credit cards, with some using more advanced shredding techniques than others.

Of course, no shredder is going to magically dispose of waste, so it’s always worth opting for a model with a large-capacity model if you’re not keen on making frequent trips to the disposal bin. Let’s take a look at the best shredder models on the market.

Best shredders - at a glance

1. Fellowes Powershred 79Ci Paper shredder

Capable large capacity shredder

23-liter capacity

Doesn't jam

Safesense

14 sheet input

A great choice all-round for the office and home, the Fellowes Powershred 79Ci Paper shredder has a 23-liter capacity and uses a cross-cut mechanism that will slice and dice anything you feed into it in two ways for maximum security. One of the best things about this model is that it is 100% jam-proof, so you will never have to wrestle with it to pull out paper that has got stuck.

It also packs SafeSense Technology that immediately disables the unit if anybody’s fingers gets dangerously close to its internal components, making it a suitable option for home offices. It also has a max sheet input of 14 sheets, which is double what you will find on most budget variants.

2. Bonsaii Evershred

A good all-purpose paper shredder

14 sheet input

Thorough shredding

Jam protection

Shreds CDs and staples

With up to a 30-minutes running time, the Bonsaii Evershred can shred 3500 sheets of A4 paper in a single charge, making it a great option to chew through all of those documents that you’ve been waiting to dispose of. Like the Fellowes shredder at the top of our list, it has a maximum of 14 sheets shredding capacity and cuts paper into tiny 5mm x 50mm particles – and it will even shred credit cards, CDs and staples.

This model features a jam protection system with autostart and autoreverse, which saves you from dealing with the frustration of paper jams, and its 17-liter pull-out bin, while not class-leading, is plenty sufficient.

3. Amazon Basics shredder

Good budget paper shredder

Budget paper shredder

cross cut

Autostart

For smaller shredding tasks, this cheap and cheerful Amazon Basics shredder Will perform many functions that more expensive models can but without the expensive initial overhead. For a penny short of £50, this model will cross-cut paper, credit cards and CDs into tiny strips – though it will only do so for five minutes before needing to cool down for 30 minutes.

It automatically starts shredding when you feed something into it, and it features a manual reverse mode designed to clear paper jams. The Amazon model has a paper capacity of between 10 and 12 sheets, and its 18.2-litre pullout bin is decent for the cost.

4. Aurora AS810SD 8-Sheet shredder

Another capable budget shredder

Low price tag

20.4 liter basket

Power saving

Featuring a cream-and grey-design that will look great in any office, this Aurora shredder is highly affordable and will cut anything from paper to CDs and credit cards. It can shred up to eight sheets at once into its capacious 20.4-litre disposal basket.

Despite its low price tag, this shredder model packs plenty of features including the ability to manually forward and reverse paper jams, and the fact that it doesn’t consume power in standby mode makes it great for any home or office with green credentials. The model will start shredding as soon as you feed something into it, and if stray fingers find themselves near its blades, the unit will automatically shut off thanks to a three-way safety switch.

5. Rexel 2101942UK

Small but reliable paper shredder

Portable

Place on desk

GDPR compliant

Paper-only

This shredder from Rexel is a small yet capable model for shredding anything from bank statements to utility bills and credit cards – but be aware that it will not shred CDs. However, it does support GDPR compliance, protecting your business from identity theft by disposing of your documents in a secure and compliant manner.

Suitable for up to A4 paper size, it has an auto start and stop function that will also run in reverse for clearing paper jams. This shredder works in small bursts, running for up to two minutes continuously before it needs to enter a cool down period. Its compact bin will hold 7.5 litres of waste, and you can keep the shredder running for longer by regularly oiling it with Rexel Shredder Oil sheets.

6. GoECOlife GMW124P-Wht Limited Edition

Quiet paper shredder

Quiet shredder

Good for small office

Prvents overload

This model from GoEcolife has a powerful motor that lets you shred up to 12 sheets of paper at once. One of the other best features about the shredder is its whisper-quiet operation, which makes it a great option for more reserved home offices or businesses.

Its 16-litre disposal bin is sufficiently sized, capable of capturing anything that you shred - from paper to standard staples and credit cards. It also packs an overhead (and overload) indicator that prevents damage by protecting the motor.

7. ProAction 5 Sheet 10 Litre Strip Cut Shredder

Home office paper shredder

Good for home office

Standard features

Affordable

Capable of slicing through five A4 sheets at once, this shredder is ideally positioned for use in any home office. Its 10-litre disposal basket isn’t the most capacious, but this lends the unit small dimensions that make it more inconspicuous than most models.

The ProAction 5 is one of the most affordable shredders on our list, but despite this it packs standard features including auto on/off shutdown, a safety cut-out function and it will reverse materials to quickly unblock paper jams.

8. Bonsaii DocShred C156-C

High security rating shredder

High security rating

21-liter bin

Noisy

Capable of destroying multi-page documents up to eight pages at a time, this shredder is great security-conscious shredder for any home office. Featuring a high P-4 security rating, it can destroy staples, clips, ATM receipts, credit card bills and even CDs.

Its motor kicks into action once its light sensor detects something to be shredded, and a reverse mode lets you easily unblock jams. Its 21-litre bin is a great size for preventing the need for frequent trips to the bin. Its noise level of 70db is at the higher end of the scale, so while it’s capable, it isn’t particularly quiet.

9. Bonsaii 10-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder

Paper shredder with bin window

25-liter bin

See how full bin is

Overload protection

Long cool-down time

Most shredders don't let you know how full they are unless you take off the top lid, but not this shredder from Bonsaii. Featuring a small window, you can peek inside to see how full it is and roughly when you will need to empty its disposal bin.

That bin holds a huge 25 litres of waste, but with a 4-minute continuous run time paired with a 40-minute cool-down time, you won’t fill it as quickly as you would on other models. The Bonsaii model totes easy operation thanks to light-indication, overhead and overload protection which helps you operate the machine with minimum concern.

10. Robert Dyas 6-sheet Cross-Cut paper Shredder

Versatile paper shredder

Shred by width or length

Regular features

Handle for transport

This compact and affordable shredder can cut paper both lengthways and with width ways, making it harder to read personal information once paper has been shredded. Its adequately sized 15-inch mesh bin stores plenty of waste, and you can shred without worry of it overheating thanks to automated overheating protection.

The shredder has a two-minute shred cycle that then powers off to reset. It packs many of the regular features that you will find on a shredder, including auto shutdown, a reverse function for unblocking paper jams, and an access handle for easy transportation.