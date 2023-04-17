Vari Performance Task Chair Review

The Vari Performance Task Chair is a simple yet fantastic office chair (opens in new tab) that has impressed our team throughout testing. For a reasonable price, this chair is comfortable and simple and offers breathable support with its adjustable mesh seat back.
Unboxing and First Impressions
Our positive experience with this product started with the building process. Most office chairs are relatively easy to build, and this was no different, consisting of a 7-minute build for one person.
Seat Height: 18.5 - 22.5in / 47 - 57cm
Weight Limit: 275lb /
Dimensions (W x D x H): 20.5 x 24 x 40.25 - 44.25in / 52 x 61 x 102 - 112.5cm
Unlike most chair builds, the wheels came attached to the base, cutting down on bulky packaging while also helping reduce our build time. However, the arms also came attached to the base, which in turn added more bulk to the box, albeit while saving considerable time in our build process. After pulling everything out of the box, the only steps we had to build were adding the pillar/lifting column to the base, using five bolts to attach the seatback to the base, and then putting the seat on the pillar/column. Simple and sweet.
Design and Build Quality
We love the simple design of this chair. There's nothing overtly flashy, nothing over the top, just a straightforward design that reflects this product being a performance chair. The seat has a cooling gel with memory foam that keeps us cool while sitting, even for long work hours. We also appreciate the mesh backing that is structured while comfortable while providing cooling support.
Last worth mentioning is the wheeled base, as the wheels are firm and stable. We have tested this chair on wood floors, rugs, and short carpets with zero problems, rolling nicely and have even swiveled within the base smoothly as well.
In Use
While using this chair, we could sit for an entire day of work without discomfort.
We could adjust the base of the chair to fit even our taller team members, and adapt the armrests to the heights of our different team members, making it a comfortable fit for everyone.
Some of our team members prefer standing desks (opens in new tab), while others choose to sit all day. For those who choose to sit, the Performance Task Chair from Vari has proven to be a great option.
The backrest has a tremendous amount of support for our lower backs. While sitting in this chair, we immediately feel our backs supported in the right places.
The armrests, at first glance, looked to be quite firm. However, after testing, we can confirm that they are comfortable pads on the top, perfect for forearms or elbows, depending on how you sit and utilize these armrests. Each armrest is highly adjustable and able to move in any direction, including up and down, to make for the best experience for any size user at any size table.
Another element of this chair that we genuinely love is the overall aesthetic. We love the blacked-out features and matte finish. The chair's shape is beautiful to look at, and it also matches our general office setup.
Final Verdict
The Vari Performance Task Chair is an all-around quality chair, especially for the money. The seat is comfortable for even long hours of working. We found the materials to be premium and perfect for our home and office setups.
