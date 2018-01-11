The Suunto 3 Fitness is a solid, affordable fitness tracker with the useful addition of smartphone notifications providing extra functionality over some of its rivals.

The Suunto 3 Fitness is a fitness focused watch aimed at the cheaper end of the wearable market.

Offering 80 pre-loaded fitness profiles, a built in heart rate monitor and the ability to display your phone notifications, it has strong foundations.

The Suunto 3 Fitness release date is set for April, and the watch starts at $199 (around £150, AU$250).

Design and display

The Suunto 3 Fitness has an attractive design, with the metallic bezel around the display adding a slightly premium finish to the watch.

It's extremely lightweight, and we were surprised by just how light it was when we strapped it on our wrist during CES 2018.

The heart rate monitor protrudes from the rear of the watch case, allowing it to press onto your skin, but it's not uncomfortable.

There are five buttons on the 3 Fitness as the screen isn't touch sensitive, so all control come from these keys. You'll find three buttons on the right and two on the left.

Suunto has made the 3 Fitness waterproof up to 30 meters, and you can take it swimming - an activity only a handful of fitness wearables can actually survive.

Straps can be easily swapped for different styles, colors and materials, allowing you to adapt the look and feel of the watch.

The screen is a decent size, but is basic in terms of resolution and color reproduction. It's not going to dazzle you with quality, and the low power screen needs to be angled in the light just right to give you the best view.

Suunto claims the 3 Fitness will last a full week on a single charge, and we'll be sure to put that to the test in our in-depth review in the coming weeks.

Suunto 3 Fitness hands on gallery

Fitness and interface

Fitness is the aim of the game for the 3 Fitness. It is in the name after all. You'll find 80 pre-loaded fitness profiles on the watch with the likes of running, swimming, cycling and gym training all accounted for. It can also track your sleep.

There isn't any GPS here, so if you want to track where you've been you'll need to bring your phone with you, but the heart rate monitor is a useful addition.

We found that the Suunto 3 Fitness is easy to use, and starting a new workout is quick.

There is a small selection of watch faces to choose from displaying varying levels of information, and each one comes in a choice of colors, allowing you to further customize the watch to your liking.

It can also display your smartphone notifications, let you know when you're getting a call, and provide stock responses to text messages. You can also pick and choose which notifications get sent to the watch via the smartphone companion application.

Early verdict

The Suunto 3 Fitness is a solid, affordable fitness tracker with the useful addition of smartphone notifications providing extra functionality over some of its rivals.

We were unable to test the quality of its fitness tracking during our brief hands on time, and its ability here will determine whether it's worthy of your attention. Keep and eye out for our full review, coming soon, to find out how it gets on.