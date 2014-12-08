Kromtech's 24/7 support is what elevates PCKeeper Live from an overpriced utility program to a tool that even a non-geek can use to optimize his/her computer.

Computers, like humans, tend to carry more junk and slow down as they age. It doesn't matter if you have the latest and greatest gaming rig or just a modest Chromebook - over time, every machine will accumulate enough digital waste to affect its performance.

The good news is that there are many tools available to help whip your computer back into shape. The bad news is that most of the solutions on the market are designed for power users who know what they need, and therefore don't mind bare-bones interfaces with minimal technical guidance.

Kromtech's PCKeeper Live ($59.95/£40/AU$70 for a one-year subscription for one computer) is one of the few utility tools out there that makes it easy for the less tech savvy to improve computer performance. Its interface is easy to navigate, and the experience is all about surrounding the user with personalized support from certified experts.

Feature-wise, PCKeeper Live is nearly identical to the free SlimWare Utilities SlimCleaner 4 and the Auslogics BoostSpeed Premium ($49.95/£35/AU$62). It has all the basic functions like Disk Cleaner and Uninstaller, as well as a few security and Windows optimization tricks. If you're looking for a solution that lets you tweak your hardware as well as software, then the significantly more powerful Iolo System Mechanic 14 ($39.95/£30/AU$55) would be more your style. However, none of these competitors match the level of 24/7 assistance that PCKeeper Live offers.

Installation

I found out the hard way that some antivirus software like the Avast Antivirus 2015 will flag PCKeeper Live as malware. After installing PCKeeper Live, I decided to update my antivirus just before rebooting my computer, and that turned out to be a very bad idea.

I had trouble restarting my computer from that point onwards. All I saw were black screens or the rotating loading icon. By the time Windows finally decided to load properly, it seems my antivirus software was already blocking me from opening PCKeeper Live. I couldn't even open its installer file to try to load a fresh copy of the software, nor could I uninstall the program using Window's native uninstaller. The only surefire way out of this mess was to uninstall both programs using a different utility tool, and reinstall PCKeeper Live only.