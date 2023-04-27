OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock Review

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock is a Thunderbolt docking station (opens in new tab) with a power supply built-in, making it more portable and a bit larger in its footprint. It offers a good array of ports and is a clear contender for hybrid workers, creatives on the go, and digital nomads alike.

Unboxing and First Impresssions

Unboxing was probably the least exciting part of using the Thunderbolt Go over the last few weeks. The dock itself, a Thunderbolt (opens in new tab) cable, and the AC adapter are in the box, and its packaging is simple, and there was no need for extra packing materials to ensure no damage, as this dock can easily withstand a bump or two.

Specs Ports: 1x Thunderbolt 4 host (40Gb/s), 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 (10Gb/s), 2x USB-A 3.2 (10Gb/s), 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 2.5 Gb Ethernet RJ-45, 1x 3.5mm Audio, SD Card Dimensions: 1.4 x 9.5 x 3.6in / 3.6 x 24.1 x 9.2cm Weight: 2.09lb / 949g

We immediately appreciated that the port used to connect our MacBook (opens in new tab) (or any USB-C/Thunderbolt computer or tablet, for that matter) to the dock is isolated on the right side of the device. This placement makes the front even cleaner and leaves plenty of room to plug in and unplug devices quickly without the concern of unplugging your computer accidentally.

Design and Build Quality

The OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock is a sharp-looking docking station with sharp lines, clean fonts, and well-placed ports. The dock size is larger than others with the same port offerings. However, it's reasonable as the power supply is also housed inside the casing.

Overall, the entire casing is sturdy and quality. There are no loose pieces, no wobble when put on a desk, and the ports are secure. The design is minimalist enough that we are okay with having it on our desk - especially not with our Delorean perched on top.

(Image credit: Future)

Not needing to find a spot to hide (or mount) a large power brick has to be one of the most convenient benefits of the OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock. Yes, the desktop footprint is slightly more prominent, but it's worth the benefit of not needing to crawl under our desk to unplug and then have another large box in our bag when we move between the office and our home office.

In Use

After utilizing the Thunderbolt Go for a while, we were pleased with the port split between the front and the back of the dock. The front (left to right) has an SD Card (opens in new tab) reader, a headphone jack, a USB-A 2.0 port, and a USB-C 3.2 port (10Gb/s). The back (left to right) features two Thunderbolt 4 Ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port capable of 2.5GB/s, two USB-A 3.2 ports (10Gb/s), and the AC in port.

We genuinely enjoyed using the OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock and found it very beneficial for taking something to the office quickly and using our best standing desks (opens in new tab). We didn't want to clutter up the underside of these desks with bricks, so being able to drop a monitor on top of it (like one of our best business monitors (opens in new tab), for example) and then add this dock, both without needing an extensive power brick, is quite lovely. Making things even easier, we no longer need to choose between a little clip-on adapter or a full-fledged docking station when we are packing up for a day on the go, at the office, or in a coffee shop. We can always bring this one dock, knowing it is capable of charging our laptop, outputting video to a monitor, can be our hub for all of our devices to plug into our computer, and does not need a behemoth of a brick to do so.

With our music background in mind, this dock has sparked a plethora of ideas in our minds for use cases. When creatives as a group move from gig to gig or workspace to office space to studio space, knowing that the ports needed will always be with you is not just peace of mind but vital for workflows. Whether the creative setup needs USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, CAT-6 Network, USB-A, or SD card, this port can handle it all, turning a MacBook into a brain for a creative project without breaking a sweat.

Final Verdict

For good reason, the OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock has quickly earned a place in our remote work bag. We love having everything in a very portable yet durable and reliable dock. The Thunderbolt Go Dock is a beautiful middle ground between desktop power and portable convenience, finding the sweet spot where the only compromise can be easily overlooked. The size of this dock is the one downside, though, for the peace of mind, this gives us that it feels like a fair trade for the right user on a day-to-day basis.