Epson EB-1795F review

If you’re looking for a portable projector that can be setup within minutes, then the Epson EB-1795F is a good pick. Great brightness levels and a number of connectivity options make this a no-brainer choice for a business projector.

When it comes to business projectors, there’s a different set of criteria to consider versus looking at projectors aimed at consumers. For one thing, business projectors need to be quick to start up, offer a variety of connectivity options, and be bright enough to project easily in all sorts of boardroom lighting.

The Epson EB-1795F is an ultra-mobile business projector that is surprisingly portable and easy to setup within minutes. You’ve got a number of different connectivity options right out of the box, and installing it in a permanent location will give you a number of administration options that allow you to easily manage the device.

Epson EB-1795F Price & Availability

The Epson EB-1795F is currently available and priced at AED 5,999. That’s a fairly decent price point for a business projector, especially when you factor in the various features available with this model, as well as its portability.

Design

The Epson EB-1795F is certainly a slim projector, measuring just 292‎ x 213 x 44 mm. It comes with its own carrying case, but can also slip into a standard laptop bag, with room still to slide in your laptop as well.

Weighing in at around 1.8kg, it’s not too uncomfortable to carry around, so you can quickly set up a projection space wherever you see fit. The projector’s body is mostly plastic, with a slight dotted pattern printed into the top.

At the top of the projector you’ve got general controls for adjusting the focus, screen size, and navigating the menu. There’s a handy shutter at the front which covers the projector lens when not in use, and also lets you quickly ‘mute’ the audio and video without turning the unit off. Just below is a small release button that lets you adjust the front foot for a better projection angle, with air vents located to the side and front of the unit.

The rear is where you’ll find your connectivity options, which include composite, VGA, and HDMI. There’s also a USB-A 2.0 port for reading content directly off a storage device, as well as a USB-B 2.0 port to connect to your PC for utilizing the projector’s Gesture feature.

Specifications

For a business projector, brightness is usually a key factor to take into account, as they’re most often setup in brightly lit rooms or boardrooms. The Epson EB-1795F sits in at 3,200 lumens, and was bright enough to be seen clearly in our studio even when the normal lights were on.

The maximum resolution you’ll get here is 1920x1080, which is perfectly acceptable for everyday business use. You can in theory project to a maximum screen size of 300”, but we’d recommend keeping it in the 60-120” range for best results. The Epson EB-1795F supports automatic keystone correction, but we found it to be a bit too aggressive at times, resulting in skewed images that had to be adjusted manually instead.