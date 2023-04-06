Epos H3Pro Hybrid headset review

The Epos H3Pro Hybrid gaming headset ticks almost all the right boxes. Overall audio quality is simply excellent, and you’ll get to enjoy it for long stretches of time thanks to a comfy fit and long-lasting battery life. It’s on the expensive side, to be sure, and somewhat lags behind the competition in terms of build quality. But ancillary features like active noise canceling and a robust app help pick up the slack.

There’s very little that the Epos H3Pro Hybrid gets wrong. It delivers on its relatively high price bracket with a suite of high-end features that you typically won’t find with cheaper gaming headsets. It nails the fundamentals, offering superb audio quality, backed up by 7.1 surround sound support, strong active noise canceling and an acoustic seal to blot out unwanted background noise.

If you prize immersion from the best wireless gaming headsets, and indeed the best PS5 headsets, the H3Pro Hybrid is a frontrunner in this regard. It’s supportive of long gaming sessions, too, thanks to cushioned cups and adjustable headband resting snugly on heads of various sizes. Battery life is a standout here as well, offering up to 38-40 hours depending on connection type and features enabled.

Add in a detachable mic that offers crisp vocal output and you’ve got a headset that justifies its asking price. The H3Pro is so good that its only real drawback is that it’s slightly lacking in overall build quality, which is apparent when stacked up against more affordable headsets like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro or the SteelSeries Arctis 9. Even still, the H3Pro Hybrid won’t easily break under normal circumstances, and is serviceable in this area.

Epos H3Pro Hybrid: price and availability

The Epos H3Pro Hybrid will run you $279 / £239 / AU$399 at retail price, and is available from Epos’ official store page. Separate versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S compatibility are available to buy, and both also work with Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth connectivity as well as PC and mobile.

Epos H3Pro Hybrid: design and features

(Image credit: Future)

Slightly above average build quality

Extremely comfy

Robust, yet simple button layout

Out of the box, you’d be forgiven for thinking the Epos H3Pro Hybrid isn’t much to write home about. Build quality isn’t quite up to par with competing headsets, and its lightweight nature lends an initial feeling of cheapness. That weightlessness ends up working in the headset’s favor, though, as it rests gently on your head and never irritates. That’s also helped by the cushioned cups and adjustable headband, providing a supreme level of comfort that’s hard to beat.

The box also contains a USB dongle for wireless connectivity, a USB cable, USB-A extension cable and a 3.5mm jack for wired play. It’s a no-nonsense package offering a variety of methods of connectivity that should suit both wireless and wired preferences.

On-headset features aren’t particularly busy, which is great for those looking for a plug-and-play headset. You have the power button, a circular volume slider, ANC (active noise canceling) toggle and ports for wired connectivity. Most interesting is the Bluetooth connectivity button, which doubles as a smart button. By pressing instead of holding, you can switch between multiple EQs. Downloading the Epos Gaming Suite app will also let you switch the smart button’s behavior to a surround sound toggle.

Lastly, the detachable mic can be removed and reconnected magnetically, and an included cover plate will hide the port, keeping the headset looking presentable when you want to go micless. The mic itself is durable and adjustable, making it versatile and doesn’t obscure your view when not in use.

Epos H3Pro Hybrid: audio quality

(Image credit: Future)

Exceptional sound quality

7.1 surround sound support

Top-shelf ANC

Sound quality is certainly the chief reason to buy the Epos H3Pro Hybrid. Not only is the overall auditory experience fantastic, the amount of options the headset grants is seriously impressive.

Typically, my first port of call with any headset is to get a feel for its soundscape. I put the headset through its paces with a few tracks before jumping into a game. I’m happy to say that the H3Pro Hybrid excels for general music listening. The rich, multi-layered electronic sound of mobile game Punishing: Gray Raven sounds divine here, with the headset able to pick up on even the subtlest notes. Similarly, the sweeping overworld melodies of Genshin Impact feel vibrant and alive; the headset’s spatial audio lending an embracing layer of immersion.

The H3Pro Hybrid’s ability to pick up on even the faintest notes works wonders in-game, too. It’s a fantastic headset for absorbing yourself in the hustle and bustle of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City; its busy streets and back alleys benefiting greatly from 7.1 surround sound. Over to Resident Evil 4’s remake, I’ve never felt more placed into the action than here with the H3Pro Hybrid. The dread-filled ambience of the castle and subtly menacing village sections really come alive here.

Of course, a solid gaming headset is practically a requirement in more competitive environments. And once again, the H3Pro Hybrid is an excellent pick here. The headset’s bespoke BrainAdapt technology hones in on quieter, distant sound effects like footsteps and gunfire. It’s excellent for games like PUBG: Battlegrounds and Warzone 2 where situational awareness is paramount to success.

During use, you may want to enable ANC , too. This helps to almost completely eliminate ambient background noise, allowing you to focus on gaming or listening to music. The feature is excellent on the H3Pro Hybrid, and well worth using if you’re looking to maximize your immersion.

EPOS H3Pro Hybrid: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Strong battery life in all modes

Near-instant connectivity

ANC battery life could be slightly better

The EPOS H3Pro Hybrid puts on yet another strong front in regards to battery life. Via Bluetooth connection with no extras enabled, you’ll get roughly 35-40 hours on a full charge. If you’re using the dongle instead, that drops slightly to around 30-35 hours.

If you want to enable active noise canceling while using the headset, you’ll incur a pretty steep hit to overall battery life, but you’ll still get around 20-25 hours via Bluetooth and approximately 18 hours with the dongle. Overall, battery life is very impressive, but I do wish the headset could squeeze a little more with ANC enabled.

Via both dongle and Bluetooth, I was impressed by the headset’s ability to pair and connect quickly in both scenarios. Headsets like the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max and the RIG 800 Pro can take a good few moments to recognize the pairing. But the process was close to instantaneous on the H3Pro Hybrid.

I found that you’re able to walk a good distance away from your connection without audio cutting out, too. A good barometer for me is to walk to my kitchen and make a coffee with the headset on, as it’s a few rooms apart from my home office. Thankfully, the H3 Pro Hybrid maintained connection throughout this process, without cutting out even slightly. I’d say that makes the headset an excellent choice if, say, you’re doing other things at home like chores or preparing food.

Should I buy the EPOS H3Pro Hybrid?

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You’re after a seriously powerful gaming headset

The H3Pro Hybrid sounds fantastic, has a good quality mic and a strong wireless connection.

You want an immersive multiplayer experience

With a crystal clear mic and strong directional audio performance, the H3Pro Hybrid works wonders in online multiplayer environments.

You like ANC

The headset’s active noise canceling is some of the best in the business, cutting out unwelcome background noise almost completely.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a tight budget

The H3 Pro Hybrid is an expensive bit of kit. You’ll certainly get your money’s worth, but you may wish to look for a cheaper option if money is an object.